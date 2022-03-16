ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets, Toyota Center begin partnership with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWtXM_0ehOADgN00
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets on Wednesday announced a new partnership with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his premium wine and spirits company Sire Spirits, LLC. This multi-year agreement marks the first official partnership between Jackson and any NBA franchise.

Under the terms of the partnership, Jackson’s award-winning Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne brands will be highlighted at Rockets games and Toyota Center events with multiple themed bars, a branded luxury suite, and a courtside loge box.

Sire Spirits is solely owned and operated by Jackson, an award-winning musician, actor, entrepreneur, executive producer, and Houston resident. Among the initiatives Sire Spirits will bring includes being a presenting sponsor of the team’s annual Black Sports Professional Career Fair, the annual Black History Night, and special fundraisers.

“Since I moved to Houston in January 2021, the love shown to me by this city has inspired me to make a positive and long-lasting impact in the community,” Jackson said. “My investment in the Rockets and their investment back into my charitable endeavors makes this partnership all the more special for me. I’m excited for what the future holds.”

More information on Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation and his many charitable endeavors around Houston can be found found here.

As part of this strategic partnership, Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation will work closely with the Rockets and the Clutch City Foundation on a wide-range of community initiatives to enhance Jackson’s firm commitment to Houston, including providing access to games and events for parents and children who otherwise would not be able to experience them.

“In his time as a Houston resident, Curtis has demonstrated a strong passion for helping students in our under-served communities which mirrors the continued efforts we have as an organization,” said Gretchen Sheirr, president of business operations for the Rockets.

“Curtis’ business acumen and creativity have been well documented throughout his entertainment and entrepreneurial career, and we’re excited to bring Sire Spirits to Toyota Center for fans to enjoy at Rockets games and our wide variety of events,” Sheirr added.

In addition to themed bars in Toyota Center, the Red & White Wine Bistro will be rebranded into the Sire Spirits Bar & Restaurant, offering sweeping views of the court from the south end of the lower suite level.

Throughout the season and Toyota Center’s event calendar, Sire Spirits will host special events, including wine pairing dinners, specialty cocktail offerings and other gatherings aimed at networking within the community of season ticket members, suite holders, and event guests.

While the Sire Spirits branded suite and courtside box will belong to Jackson year-round, it will be made available to fans for select games, events, and charitable uses.

Comments / 3

Related
hypebeast.com

Nike Looks To Bring Back Bo Jackson’s Air Trainer SC "Auburn"

Air Trainer SC has been seeing more momentum lately as the high-top offering in the retro “Auburn” colorway is making a comeback once again. Back in February, the silhouette surfaced on the internet in a Kansas City “Royals” uniform in honor of the former American pro baseball and football player’s time spent playing for the MLB team.
NFL
ESPN

Why LeBron James could beat Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo for the NBA scoring title

The race for the NBA scoring title is one of the tightest in NBA history, featuring three of the game's biggest names battling for the top spot. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid currently owns a fractional edge over Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the margin is so small the leaderboard can change on any given night -- as it did Wednesday when Antetokounmpo led the trio with 36 points, moving ahead of James (19) for second, just behind Embiid, who had 35.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
50 Cent
Parade

Every 'King' Needs His Queen! Meet LeBron James' High School Sweetheart Turned Lifetime Partner, Wife Savannah James

LeBron James has been in the public eye since he was a high school basketball phenom—and by his side every step of the way since that time has been his now-wife, Savannah James. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that,” LeBron told Harpers Bazaar in 2010. “She’s got my back, and I love her for that.” Added Savannah in the same interview, “I just love him so much. We’re soulmates.”
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Picks For The Final Four

March Madness is off and running. Stephen A. Smith is hoping his Final Four picks can go on a run. Smith revealed his Final Four picks for this year’s 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday morning before the games began. The longtime ESPN employee thinks Arizona, Auburn,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toyota Center#Curtis 50 Cent#The Houston Rockets#Sire Spirits#Branson Cognac
The Independent

Trial to begin in slaying of former NBA player in Memphis

Jury selection was set to begin Monday in the trial of a man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found in a swampy field nearly 12 years ago in Memphis, Tennessee.Billy Ray Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy, and could face life in prison if convicted.Opening statements in Turner's trial could finally reveal key details about Wright’s slaying, one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history. His decomposing body was found riddled with bullet wounds in east Memphis on July 28, 2010. Wright, 34, had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Toyota
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Rockets Trade Involves Ben Simmons

Since they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season, the Brooklyn Nets have been picked by many to be the favorite to win the NBA Finals during the 2021-22 season. Between injuries, health protocols and the constant change in rotations, the Nets have had the...
NBA
KHOU

'My brother forever' | Astros players join all of Houston in reaction to Carlos' deal with Minnesota

HOUSTON — People all over Houston are sending their thoughts and well wishes to Carlos Correa after news broke about his new deal in Minnesota. The shortstop is allegedly signing a 3-year contract with the Twins for $105.3 million dollars. According to The Associated Press, Correa will earn $35.3 million annually under the deal and can opt-out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons to become a free agent again.
MLB
KHOU

Houston Rodeo grand champion steer sells for record-breaking $1M

HOUSTON — The grand champion steer at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo sold for a record-breaking $1 million on Saturday. The rodeo's former president, Don D. Jordan, and his family made RodeoHouston history with their 2022 Junior Market Steer Auction purchase. The steer was shown by Aven Horn of Anson, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Lamar Baseball secures first series win over SHSU since 2014

BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University built a five-run lead after the first two innings and never looked back defeating Sam Houston, 8-2, Saturday afternoon at Vincent-Beck Stadium. Saturday’s victory secured LU’s fifth-straight series win to start the season. Senior Adam Wheaton got the start Saturday and gave...
BEAUMONT, TX
KIII 3News

The Texas League is back, and the Corpus Christi Hooks are in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a big announcement for our Corpus Christi Hooks! Minor League Baseball announced that they are returning to the historic names for the 11 leagues that make up the MiLB's Player Development System. Formerly, the Minor League used regional names like Triple-A West or Double-A...
HOOKS, TX
CBS DFW

NCAA Tournament Has Fort Worth Bustling

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – March Madness is here with eight teams battling it out at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth over the next four days. It’s the first time the city has hosted these games. “Our excitement level is off the charts right now,” said Tarheel fan Brian Haynes. Many fans enjoyed themselves at the fan fest before tip-off, taking in this experience and sizing up the arena. “It’s very impressive, we noticed how big it was,” said James Reese, a Norfolk State fan. The idea for the $540 million Dickies Arena went to voters and they approved it in 2014 and it was built...
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy