TV Series

'Kung Fu' Cast Gets a Case of the Giggles On Set: Watch the Bloopers! (Exclusive)

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Kung Fu Wednesdays and only ET has a special treat that'll have you in stitches. In never-before-seen bloopers from season 1, the cast of The CW drama -- led by leading lady Olivia Liang -- gets a case of the giggles on set. The gag reel immediately opens...

ComicBook

The Adam Project: Latest Ryan Reynolds Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

After breaking records with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in Red Notice last year, Ryan Reynolds is returning to Netflix with yet another original film. The beloved Deadpool actor produced and stars in The Adam Project, a family sci-fi adventure directed by Stranger Things and Free Guy's Shawn Levy. Fans have been anxiously awaiting The Adam Project's debut ever since Netflix dropped the first trailer, and that wait is finally over.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Meg 2: The Trench Gets Release Date

Warner Bros. recently announced a slate of release dates for highly anticipated films, which included the confirmation that the sequel Meg 2: The Trench is set to land in theaters on August 4, 2023. The original The Meg had a long and complicated road to release, so the wait for this sequel ultimately taking five years shouldn't take audiences too much by surprise, especially given that the coronavirus pandemic upended the entire entertainment industry. Recent reports note that the film headed into production earlier this year, with the confirmation of this release date boding well for the progress on the follow-up film.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Kung Fu' Season 2: Streaming Details, Episodes, and More

Kung Fu Season 2 is coming in hot! The CW series went off with a bang when it premiered in 2021, and its first season contained unforgettable heroes and ferocious villains running rampant throughout the streets of San Francisco and Chinatown. Following Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) as she protects her...
TV SERIES
Fox News

Alan Ladd Jr., Oscar-winning producer who greenlit 'Star Wars,' dead at 84

Oscar-winning producer and influential motion picture executive Alan Ladd Jr., who ushered in the "Star Wars" era of motion pictures, died Wednesday. He was 84. "With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that on March 2, 2022, Alan Ladd, Jr. died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on films and filmmaking will live on in his absence," his daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones, who directed the documentary "Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies," wrote on the film’s Facebook page.
CELEBRITIES
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
WUSA

Singer Traci Braxton Dead at 50 From Cancer

Traci Braxton, the singer and one of the famous Braxton sisters, died on Saturday, ET has confirmed. She was 50. Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt, tells ET, "We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory." A rep for the late singer tells ET that Traci was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Beloved Samuel L. Jackson Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

While most of the TV shows currently in the Netflix Top 10 are originals to the streaming service, the movies list paints a different picture. The majority of the most popular films on Netflix at the moment are beloved movies from the last 20-30 years, all added to the streamer's lineup over the last week or so. The popular films of years past are making waves with Netflix subscribers, including one of Samuel L. Jackson's beloved pre-Nick Fury roles.
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

‘Dune’ at Home: How to Stream the Oscar-Nominated Sci-Fi Remake Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Update: A recent Oscar nominee for Best Picture, Dune has returned to streaming on HBO Max after briefly leaving the platform. You can stream Dune free with your HBO Max subscription, or purchase the epic blockbuster in HD on Prime Video. (You can also stream HBO Max for free with this Hulu + HBO Max free trial.) Buy:HBO Max Subscriptionat$14.99/month — Fans of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi saga Dune have finally gotten a chance to see...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jane Campion Speaks Out Against Oscars Broadcast Category Cuts: ‘I Would Have Included Design’

Click here to read the full article. Jane Campion has become the second filmmaker to speak out publicly about the Academy’s decision to pre-record eight craft categories and present them during the live telecast. Campion was bestowed with the Cinematic Imagery Award during the ADG Awards Saturday evening, celebrating outstanding production design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, animated features and music videos. The Oscar-nominated director delivered a speech via video, saying, “I want to take this moment to express particularly how important production designers [are] to create any good film. I don’t know what their reasons were, it’s hard for...
MOVIES
WUSA

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Co-Stars Celebrate 25th Anniversary of 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Into every generation a Slayer is born, and Sarah Michelle Gellar was one for the 90s!. The 44-year-old actress celebrated the 25th anniversary of her hit show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, on Instagram, writing, "25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers. It was an uphill battle. A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success. But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well. #wwbd."
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

Kung Fu Cast on Who's Most Likely to Plan an Epic Lunar New Year's Eve Dinner

Stars Olivia Liang, Eddie Liu, Shannon Dang, and Tony Chung kicked off Season 2 with a game. The second season of The CW's Kung Fu opens as Lunar New Year celebrations begin. Stress levels are high in the kitchen as Mei-Li Shen (Kheng Hua Tan) prepares for what is arguably the most important meal of the year in Chinese culture: the Lunar New Year's Eve dinner. Soon, the Shen family crowds around a table clothed in red and packed with dishes traditionally eaten on the holiday. But the Kung Fu cast didn't just share this meal onscreen. Tan hosted her co-stars for their own Lunar New Year's Eve dinner. "She's such a lovely host, a wonderful cook, and she's literally done that for us before," said Tony Chung, who plays Dennis Soong.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Kung Fu Star Olivia Liang Shares What's In Her Bag

We included these products chosen by Olivia Liang because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES

