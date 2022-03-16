'Kung Fu' Cast Gets a Case of the Giggles On Set: Watch the Bloopers! (Exclusive)

Into every generation a Slayer is born, and Sarah Michelle Gellar was one for the 90s!. The 44-year-old actress celebrated the 25th anniversary of her hit show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, on Instagram, writing, "25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers. It was an uphill battle. A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success. But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well. #wwbd."

