The round of 16 of the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells, the first Masters of this 2022, will be played between late today and the night. It has been a particular tournament so far, starting from the events of world number two Novak Djokovic: the Serbian champion was initially included in the board, but was then eliminated, due to the now well-known events at Covid-19 (Nole refuses to carry out the vaccine for the virus).

TENNIS ・ 21 HOURS AGO