Humpback in ‘life-threatening’ entanglement off Māʻalaea freed by officials

mauinow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA humpback whale in a “life-threatening” entanglement off Māʻalaea was freed in a multi-agency effort Tuesday, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration news release today. The adult male had heavy-gauge line wrapped tightly around his head in front of his pectoral flippers, which...

mauinow.com

