Congress & Courts

Impact of the 2022 midterm election on the Senate

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty-five Senate seats are up for grabs in the 2022 midterms, and with the Senate...

Comments / 183

WAKE UP America!
3d ago

The midterms will be important, Americans!! Vote out every Democrat and RINO on the ballot!!! Then the rest when their terms are up! We must restore our nation!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Karyn Zuggi
2d ago

These mid terms are more important than ever. We need to take control of the House & Senate as well as any Governor, mayor, DA & even city council members. Start at the bottom turning it red and work our way up.

Duane Jackson
2d ago

if you vote for a Democrat for anything don't gripe and complain when gasoline is 10 dollars a gallon and you can't heat your house for your family and groceries cost 500 a week instead of 100 like it used to because liberals are killing our republic. let's end the destruction vote for conservatives for everything let's end this destruction of our lives

CONGRESS & COURTS
