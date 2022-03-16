SportsTalk Hour 1 || 3-16-22

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Au'Diese Toney's one-handed jam in the second half will make highlight reels of No. 4 Arkansas' 53-48 win over No. 12 New Mexico State on Saturday. But it was his defense that made him invaluable to the Razorbacks (27-8) as they fought the Aggies (27-7) for a spot in the Sweet 16. Toney's assignment was Teddy Allen, the Aggies' leading scorer. Allen earned national attention after New Mexico State's first-round win over No. 5 UConn, when he...

