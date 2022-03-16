SportsTalk Hour 1 || 3-16-22

Kentucky was supposed to be a legitimate contender in this year’s NCAA tournament. Instead, it found itself on the wrong side of a monumental upset. On Thursday night, No. 2 seed Kentucky fell short to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in overtime. Following the disappointing loss, Kentucky head...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Au'Diese Toney's one-handed jam in the second half will make highlight reels of No. 4 Arkansas' 53-48 win over No. 12 New Mexico State on Saturday. But it was his defense that made him invaluable to the Razorbacks (27-8) as they fought the Aggies (27-7) for a spot in the Sweet 16.
Toney's assignment was Teddy Allen, the Aggies' leading scorer. Allen earned national attention after New Mexico State's first-round win over No. 5 UConn, when he...
March Madness is finally part of the women's NCAA Tournament vernacular and the first round has so far aptly fit that phrase. Six double-digit seeds advanced to the round of 32 — just short of the record seven set in 1998. And that doesn't include two near upsets by No. 14 seeds.
Kendall Fritz threw a three-hit shutout and Abbie Orrick hit her fourth home run of the season as Texas Tech beat Northern Colorado 3-0 Saturday at the Red Raider Classic, its second victory of the day. Fritz (10-4) struck out five and walked two. Tech (15-12) won its seventh game...
After each team had close first-round games, Iowa State and Wisconsin will meet Sunday for a chance to play in the Sweet 16. Iowa State (21-12) upset No. 6 LSU 59-54 on Thursday after a 23-point performance from freshman Tyrese Hunter. Wisconsin (25-7) was able to withstand a late effort from No. 14 Colgate for a 67-60 victory.
Comments / 0