Rochester, MN

Fun Things You Can Do Without Leaving Minnesota During Spring Break

By Dunken
 3 days ago
If you're looking to get away for spring break you can fly right out of Rochester to a warm sunny location. Sun Country now has direct flights from the Rochester International Airport to popular destinations like Phoenix and Fort Myers. But, you don't have to board a plane to have some...

Kat Kountry 105

10 Best Places to Live in Minnesota for 2022

A good place to live is a priority in everyone's life. And if you don't live in a good place right now, it's most likely a goal of yours to get into a better home or a better neighborhood. If you're planning a move, or if you're just curious, I've got a useful tool of the 2022 best places to live in Minnesota.
#Amazing Animals#Sun Country#Fort Myers#The Minnesota Zoo
Waseca Football Coach Shares His Journey After Cardiac Event This Past Fall

Brad Wendland, coach of the Waseca Bluejays for the past 16 years, went down to a knee with 31-seconds left in the opening game on Friday, September 3rd, and the crowd's attention at the Waseca home game turned from the scoreboard to the head coach who suddenly collapsed unresponsive onto the field. Thanks to the quick thinking of the trainers, and a fan in the stands Coach Wendland lived and was back coaching the Bluejays just three weeks later. But his story didn't stop when the football season did. Coach Wendland took to his Facebook page to give an update on how he is doing, and share another instance of sudden cardiac arrest that he suffered in the classroom.
WASECA, MN
Top 30+ Things That Stress Us Out the Most While Driving in Minnesota

What stresses you out the most when you are out driving on a road? According to a poll by IAM Roadsmart, 42% of drivers in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and throughout the United States were extremely stressed out after the pandemic to drive in traffic jams again. So I have to ask, now that we are all driving again, what makes your heart rate go up when you are behind the wheel? I asked that question to people throughout the midwest and here are 32 of the top answers.
MINNESOTA STATE
Here are Minnesota’s Most Popular Baby Names for 2022

If you know someone adding a little bundle of joy to their family this year, there's a good chance they could be selecting one of these names. Trying to select the perfect name for your baby can sometimes be a bit of a formidable task. Unless you're naming your baby after a relative or someone you know, many Minnesotans these days turn to the internet to see which names are popular.
MINNESOTA STATE
True or False: It’s Illegal to Privately Own Buffalo in Minnesota

In short, it's entirely within the law to privately own buffalo in Minnesota as long as you possess all necessary local permits and follow all local zoning requirements. There was a time when bison were abundant in Minnesota and the plains of the Midwest. By some estimates, there were as many as 30-60 million bison (bison used synonymously with buffalo, though technically very different than buffalo according to the Minnesota Buffalo Association) roaming North America. By 1900, however, settlement and slaughter had reduced that number to just a few captive herds. Today, there are an estimated 500,000 bison in the country, about 150 of them scattered around Minnesota, most notably found at Blue Mounds State Park in Luverne, Minneopa State Park in Mankato, the Minnesota Zoo and the Zollman Zoo.
MINNESOTA STATE
New Trend Sees Minnesotans Buying Homes Without Even Seeing Them

It's a wild housing market right now. My wife and I bought our house in March of 2020, just before COVID hit. Things were crazy then. We'd look at a house and within hours it would already have offers we couldn't match. The house we did end up buying we pulled the trigger on -- not recklessly or without thought, but we certainly didn't have as much time as I would have liked to consider other options. Still, I'm grateful we got the house that we did when we did. I can't imagine buying a house without seeing it in person, which is apparently the latest trend in Minnesota's housing market (*cue all the upset realtors about to prove me wrong*).
MINNESOTA STATE
Great Prank At Mayo Clinic, Rochester – Same Suit Used In Many Staff Photos

Next time you take a look thru the Mayo Clinic Directory, pay attention to what people are wearing. You might notice the quietest prank/joke in the history of awesome things. According to the Mayo Clinic, three people, Zachary Fogarty, Computational Biology; Briant Fruth, Clinical Trials and Biostatistics; and Drew Seisler, Program for Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, shared an office at Mayo Clinic here in Rochester, Minnesota, and hatched a plan to match in their next Mayo Staff Photo.
ROCHESTER, MN
Owatonna Students Qualify for National Competition

Seven Owatonna High School students will advance to National DECA in Atlanta, GA. Dylan Meiners qualified with a fourth-place finish at the Minnesota DECA State Conference. He will be joined by state officers Hillary Haarstad, Audrey Simon, Claire Heyne, Preston Meier, Cael Dowling and Connor Ginskey for completing chapter campaign projects.
OWATONNA, MN
North American Farm and Power Show This Week In Owatonna

The North American Farm and Power Show is this week Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Four Seasons Complex on the Steele County Fairgrounds in Owatonna. I and a lot of other farmers I am sure are really looking forward to the show after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic! Brock Nelson the Show Director for Tradexpos said all exhibit space in the Four Seasons Complex was sold out plus there are a number of larger exhibits outside!
OWATONNA, MN
Cash For A Clunk? You Can File A Claim For Pothole Damage In Minnesota

Tis the season for dodging potholes, fa-la-la-la la-la-la! Hey, potholes happen, it's a fact of life here in Minnesota. They often start off small, and they seemingly grow by the hour with each car, truck, or semi clunking into the open crack in the pavement. But did you know that if your vehicle suffers damage from a pothole on a state highway or on some city streets you can file a claim and possibly recoup some money for damages caused to your vehicle?
MINNESOTA STATE
Faribault, MN
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

