Fun Things You Can Do Without Leaving Minnesota During Spring Break

It's a wild housing market right now. My wife and I bought our house in March of 2020, just before COVID hit. Things were crazy then. We'd look at a house and within hours it would already have offers we couldn't match. The house we did end up buying we pulled the trigger on -- not recklessly or without thought, but we certainly didn't have as much time as I would have liked to consider other options. Still, I'm grateful we got the house that we did when we did. I can't imagine buying a house without seeing it in person, which is apparently the latest trend in Minnesota's housing market (*cue all the upset realtors about to prove me wrong*).

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO