Bartlesville, OK

Emergency Crews Respond To Large Brushfire Near Bartlesville

By News On 6
 3 days ago
Osage County Emergency Management is on the scene of a large brush fire south of Bartlesville.

According to the emergency management team, this began as a housefire and fire then spread to the surrounding woods and grassland. Osage SkyNews 6 flew over the fire on Wednesday and spotted at least two planes that were being used to combat the fire.

The smaller airplanes are called slurry bombers and belong to a company called Spur Aviation Services. The slurry is a fire retardant made from ammonium sulfate or ammonium polyphosphate mixed with clay. It's colored bright red so the tanker crews can see where they've already dropped it.

This is a developing story...

