It gets pretty serious this time of year when everyone is filling out brackets. It takes a combination of skill and luck to outlast the rest of the field and claim victory. Friendships and relationships go out the window when every win and loss is so important and bragging rights are on the line. So make sure you find a few quiet moments where you can really concentrate and focus on your picks while you're trying to decide what fish will reign supreme. Yep, I said fish. I'm not sure what you were thinking about but I'm obviously referring to the Fish Madness bracket hosted by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO