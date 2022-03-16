ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy, TN

Manchester man Shot by Homeowner after Allegedly Burglarizing home in Normandy

By Lucky Knott
On Target News
On Target News
 3 days ago
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The suspect was shot while allegedly burglarizing a home...

On Target News

Three Vehicle Crash Ends with Two Deaths

A head-on crash collision that involved three vehicles cost the life of two area residents on Sunday night. The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway at Grady Finney Road near AEDC in Coffee County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 62-year-old James Shaw, of Estill Springs...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Sewanee Elementary School Fired after DUI Arrest

Adam W. McKinney, an SRO at Sewanee Elementary School has been fired from his job after he was charged with driving under the influence and being in possession of a weapon at the time. A patrolman for Winchester Police arrested the man last week after his blood-alcohol test was reported...
SEWANEE, TN
On Target News

Serving as Special Prosecutor in Warren County Shooting Case Coffee Co. D.A. issues statement

Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott has released a statement concerning a shooting in Warren County. I was appointed Special Prosecutor to oversee the investigation of the shooting death of Mr. Christopher Hollis. The investigation was conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and then, upon my appointment, investigators with my office assisted. It has taken several months to complete the investigation to ensure that all leads were fully pursued. During the pendency of the investigation, I was ethically prohibited from making public comments on it. The investigation has now concluded, and the following is a summary of the findings of the investigation and my legal conclusions.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Vehicle Stolen from Area Business

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen truck. The vehicle is a Morgan Excavation service truck that was stolen over the weekend from a Hillsboro location. If you have any information about this incident call CCSD Sgt. James Sherrill...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Rental Scam reported in Franklin County

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office would like to make all citizens aware of a recent scam. If you see or are contacted about a rental home opportunity, in which you have to complete an application and an $80 application fee, please disregard and do not send in any payment.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Man Dies of Self-Inflicted Gunshot after Police say he’s responsible for Female’s Death in Tullahoma

Wednesday morning February 23rd, 2022, TPD officers responded to a call for assistance at 506 West Moore Street at approximately 8:00 AM. Upon arriving on the scene, officers made entry to 506 West Moore St. and located a female victim in a bedroom who was later identified as a 39 years of age female, Angela Floyd, and who was deceased. Officers made further check of the residence and located a male in a different bedroom, identified as a 44 years of age male named John McClure. Officers requested Coffee County EMS and Tullahoma Fire Department and attempted to aid McClure who was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was showing some faint signs of life. While McClure did receive medical attention, he did succumb to his injury and died.
TULLAHOMA, TN
On Target News

Monteagle Man makes second Charged in ongoing Weapons Theft Case

A joint investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (MCSO) and the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force (DTF) has resulted in additional charges and arrests associated with the burglary and theft of 28 firearms from the Mountain Mart that occurred in Marion County in December of 2021.
MONTEAGLE, TN
On Target News

Murder Suspects Bound Over to Grand Jury

Two accused murder suspects have had their cases bound over to the grand jury. You might remember that on September 19, 2021, a double-murder took place at a residence on Clyde Vickers Rd. in Coffee County. Chasity Kay Hill, 27, and Logan Tindale, 22, were found deceased inside the home.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Other Ignition Sources Eliminated, Fire at Brothers Implement likely to be Ruled Electrical; Burglaries remain under Investigation

Last Tuesday, (Feb. 15, 2022) Coffee County emergency personnel were dispatched for a structure fire in Hillsboro. When crews arrived, Brothers Implement Company was fully engulfed in flames. Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Chief Investigator Billy Butler told On Target News the investigation by the state bomb and arson division has...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Tullahoma Police asking for public’s Help

The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying two subjects that were allegedly involved in an incident at a Tullahoma business on February 8, 2022. (See pictures) If you have any information, please contact Detective Johnny Gore at 931-455-0530 ext. 109 or at jgore@tullahomatn.gov. One of Southern Tennessee's most...
TULLAHOMA, TN
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennessee

