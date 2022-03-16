Manchester man Shot by Homeowner after Allegedly Burglarizing home in Normandy

Wednesday morning February 23rd, 2022, TPD officers responded to a call for assistance at 506 West Moore Street at approximately 8:00 AM. Upon arriving on the scene, officers made entry to 506 West Moore St. and located a female victim in a bedroom who was later identified as a 39 years of age female, Angela Floyd, and who was deceased. Officers made further check of the residence and located a male in a different bedroom, identified as a 44 years of age male named John McClure. Officers requested Coffee County EMS and Tullahoma Fire Department and attempted to aid McClure who was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was showing some faint signs of life. While McClure did receive medical attention, he did succumb to his injury and died.
Comments / 1