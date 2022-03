A new program called Mister Coffee Bean aims to put rehabilitated inmates in classrooms to teach students. This pilot program was given the thumbs up by the State Corrections Department for implementation in Louisiana. But that approval drew a loud cry from Sheriffs all around the state. Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says "we can do better than this for our young children." He strongly objected to the program and urged the state to back off of the plan to put it in place.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO