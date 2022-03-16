ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lee Curtis helped LaKeith Stanfield get sober

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new profile in GQ, Lakeith Stanfield spoke openly about what can be seen as a turning point in his stardom, the controversies he’s been embroiled in throughout the past year, and what to expect from the new season of Atlanta. But Stanfield was most vulnerable in talking about his...

Hello Magazine

Jamie Lee Curtis shuns prosthetics for very 'real' appearance in new film

Jamie Lee Curtis refused to conceal anything for her new film role and the results are eye-opening. The star is portraying an IRS Inspector in the movie, Everything, Everywhere All at Once, and she shared a look at her character on Instagram - and fans barely recognized her. Jamie admitted...
Jamie Lee Curtis
Lakeith Stanfield
Traci Braxton Cause of Death Revealed: Singer Dies Unexpectedly at 50

Traci Braxton, a renowned singer who also starred in "Braxton Family Values," has died. She was 50. Her sister, Toni Braxton, first confirmed the news in a statement on Instagram. She uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself along with her siblings as she paid tribute to the late singer. "It...
Austin 360

Jamie Lee Curtis at SXSW pledges to defend transgender Texas youth from 'horrifying' order

A Hollywood icon visiting Austin on Friday spoke out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order to treat gender-affirming medical care as child abuse. "I am the mother of a trans daughter," movie star Jamie Lee Curtis told the American-Statesman on the red carpet at South by Southwest. Curtis stars in the new sci-fi film "Everything Everywhere All At Once." The film's world premiere opened up the 2022 SXSW Film Festival at the Paramount Theatre on Friday.
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, More Confirmed as Oscars Presenters

The 94th Oscars are just over a week away, and as Hollywood's biggest night gets closer more details about the awards are being revealed. On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced more presenters confirmed for the upcoming event. Announced in this most recent group of presenters are Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Halle Bailey, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Shawn Mendes. Previously announced Oscars presenters include Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoe Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong'o, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Yuh-Jung Youn.
NBC News

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates trans daughter’s birthday: ‘I am proud and grateful’

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrated her daughter Ruby’s birthday and advocated for the rights of transgrender children in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Today is the birthday of my trans daughter,” Curtis wrote in the post, which included pictures of the actor from a Deadline photo shoot. “I am proud and grateful to be the parent of a trans child and am sending support to all of the trans families across the US who are being targeted in this moment by conservative legislatures.”
CinemaBlend

Jamie Lee Curtis On Her Relationship With Lindsay Lohan And How Her Freaky Friday Co-Star Has Dealt With Fame

Lindsay Lohan’s life in the spotlight hasn’t always been easy. Starting off as an actress at a young age, she saw her share of ups and downs, but she’s making an amazing comeback these days. And at least one of her former co-stars, Freaky Friday’s Jamie Lee Curtis, has some wise words regarding how Lindsay Lohan has handled her fame.
Mic

Instagram finally forced Kanye to log off

Another day, another Kanye West story. The rapper turned online troll has been ceaselessly making headlines in recent months because he cannot stop overreacting to his ex-wife’s new relationship with Pete Davidson. Perhaps we’ll all hear less about it now though, because Ye has finally been banned from Instagram for violating its policies — specifically for lobbing hate speech at Trevor Noah.
People

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Holi as Parents with Backyard Festival of Colors

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are keeping some colorful family traditions alive in their first year of parenthood. The couple celebrated Holi on Friday with a backyard Festival of Colors, sharing some photos and video of their group of friends doused in colored powder. The holiday came just weeks after they welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January.
Mic

Mike Tyson's ear edibles are extremely weird and kind of genius

Now that weed is legal in several states, everybody and their mother is starting a new brand. Whether we like it or not, celebrities looking for an easy cash grab are joining the conversation by launching products and strains that reach their target audience. Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Seth Rogen, Bella Thorne, and B-Real of Cypress Hill, to name a few, have launched successful and well-respected weed brands that even connoisseurs of the niche. One of these celebrities, however, is taking a weird approach. But hey, weird is better than boring any day.
Us Weekly

Chaney Jones Says She’s Not a Kim Kardashian Lookalike After Kanye West Dates: ‘We Don’t Speak About Her’

Two of a kind? Kanye West’s recent flame, Chaney Jones, made headlines for her style — seemingly putting her in prime Kardashian-Jenner lookalike territory. However, she disagreed with the assumptions about the way she looks. “No, not really,” Jones, 24, told TMZ on Friday, March 18, noting that she doesn’t see any physical similarities between […]
Mic

After ‘Insecure,’ Amanda Seales is doing whatever the hell she wants

Amanda Seales tells me she knows there’s a large group of people who only hear from her when she’s saying something controversial, and based on my unscientific poll of my closest friends ahead of our virtual chat, she’s right. If you ask her why this is, she’ll blame social media algorithms. She’s less likely to trend or show up on aggregate pages such as The Shade Room when she’s saying something innocuous, she says. Instead, she’s more likely to become a headline when she’s sharing a controversial opinion or being brazen about the state of America.
CELEBRITIES

