Seeking Community Assistance: Felony Assault

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Homicide-Assault Unit is seeking community assistance in identifying the two males pictured in the attached press release.

The first male, pictured on the left, is described as a black male with short hair. At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing a black t-shirt, light blue distressed jeans, black shoes, and a gray satchel/sling bag across his chest. It also appears he has a tattoo on his left forearm. The second male, pictured on the right, is described as a black male with long curly hair and a mustache/goatee. On the night of the incident, he was seen wearing a blue t-shirt, light blue jeans with zippers at the knees, and black shoes with white accents. He also has tattoos on his left hand and possible tattoos on his left forearm.

The two males are suspects in a felony assault that took place on July 12, 2021, at approximately 5:20 A.M. at the Seven Eleven store located on 1801 East Platte Avenue. On that day and time, the CSPD Communications Center received a call for service for an injured male located behind the business. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male who suffered significant injuries as a result of a physical assault. Based on evidence on scene, the felony assault appeared to have occurred around 3:15 A.M. that same morning.

Despite an extensive investigation, the identities of these two males are still unknown. Detectives are now at a stage in their investigation where they are seeking any assistance from the community.

If you have any information or know the identity of these two males, please call the CSPD at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.