ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Seeking Community Assistance: Felony Assault

Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
 4 days ago

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Homicide-Assault Unit is seeking community assistance in identifying the two males pictured in the attached press release.

The first male, pictured on the left, is described as a black male with short hair. At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing a black t-shirt, light blue distressed jeans, black shoes, and a gray satchel/sling bag across his chest. It also appears he has a tattoo on his left forearm. The second male, pictured on the right, is described as a black male with long curly hair and a mustache/goatee. On the night of the incident, he was seen wearing a blue t-shirt, light blue jeans with zippers at the knees, and black shoes with white accents. He also has tattoos on his left hand and possible tattoos on his left forearm.

The two males are suspects in a felony assault that took place on July 12, 2021, at approximately 5:20 A.M. at the Seven Eleven store located on 1801 East Platte Avenue. On that day and time, the CSPD Communications Center received a call for service for an injured male located behind the business. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male who suffered significant injuries as a result of a physical assault. Based on evidence on scene, the felony assault appeared to have occurred around 3:15 A.M. that same morning.

Despite an extensive investigation, the identities of these two males are still unknown. Detectives are now at a stage in their investigation where they are seeking any assistance from the community.

If you have any information or know the identity of these two males, please call the CSPD at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict

Russian troops stepped up their bombardment of Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol on Sunday, bombing an art school where officials say 400 people were sheltering. Hours after the strike, Russia demanded that Ukrainians in the besieged city lay down their arms in exchange for safe passage out of town. Ukrainian leaders quickly rejected the offer.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Reuters

Biden to travel to Poland to discuss Ukraine crisis with Duda

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joseph Biden will travel to Poland on Friday to discuss the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has sparked a "humanitarian and human rights crisis," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said late Sunday. Biden will travel to Warsaw where he will...
POTUS
The Hill

Mariupol council says art school housing refugees bombed

The Russian military bombed an art school in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol where hundreds of refugees were sheltering, according to the city's council. The Mariupol City Council on Sunday accused Russia of destroying the art school where 400 residents had taken shelter the day before. No casualties have been confirmed so far, though authorities said people could be under the rubble, The Associated Press reported.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felony Assault#Crime Stoppers#Cspd Rrb
NBC News

U.S. Marines who perished in Norway helicopter crash identified

Four U.S. Marines killed when a helicopter crashed in Norway last week during a joint training exercise with NATO allies were identified Sunday. In a statement, the U.S. Marines Corps identified the deceased: Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.; Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

191
Followers
483
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy