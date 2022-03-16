ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Kung Fu' Cast Gets a Case of the Giggles On Set: Watch the Bloopers! (Exclusive)

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Kung Fu Wednesdays and only ET has a special treat that'll have you in stitches. In never-before-seen bloopers from season 1, the cast of The CW drama -- led by leading lady Olivia Liang -- gets a case of the giggles on set. The gag reel immediately opens...

The Adam Project: Latest Ryan Reynolds Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

After breaking records with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in Red Notice last year, Ryan Reynolds is returning to Netflix with yet another original film. The beloved Deadpool actor produced and stars in The Adam Project, a family sci-fi adventure directed by Stranger Things and Free Guy's Shawn Levy. Fans have been anxiously awaiting The Adam Project's debut ever since Netflix dropped the first trailer, and that wait is finally over.
Meg 2: The Trench Gets Release Date

Warner Bros. recently announced a slate of release dates for highly anticipated films, which included the confirmation that the sequel Meg 2: The Trench is set to land in theaters on August 4, 2023. The original The Meg had a long and complicated road to release, so the wait for this sequel ultimately taking five years shouldn't take audiences too much by surprise, especially given that the coronavirus pandemic upended the entire entertainment industry. Recent reports note that the film headed into production earlier this year, with the confirmation of this release date boding well for the progress on the follow-up film.
How to Watch 'Kung Fu' Season 2: Streaming Details, Episodes, and More

Kung Fu Season 2 is coming in hot! The CW series went off with a bang when it premiered in 2021, and its first season contained unforgettable heroes and ferocious villains running rampant throughout the streets of San Francisco and Chinatown. Following Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) as she protects her...
Halle Berry Steps Out For Lunch With Son Maceo, 8, & BF Van Hunt In Malibu — Rare Photo

The Oscar-winning actress was with her two favorite dudes during the weekend outing. The trio looked like quite the happy family while out. Halle Berry, 55, kicked off the long holiday weekend strong, starting off with lunch at Wylie’s Bait & Tackle in Malibu on Saturday, Feb. 19. The A-list actress was in fine company during the outing, where she was joined by her son Maceo, 8, and boyfriend of nearly two-years Van Hunt.
Alan Ladd Jr., Oscar-winning producer who greenlit 'Star Wars,' dead at 84

Oscar-winning producer and influential motion picture executive Alan Ladd Jr., who ushered in the "Star Wars" era of motion pictures, died Wednesday. He was 84. "With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that on March 2, 2022, Alan Ladd, Jr. died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on films and filmmaking will live on in his absence," his daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones, who directed the documentary "Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies," wrote on the film’s Facebook page.
Singer Traci Braxton Dead at 50 From Cancer

Traci Braxton, the singer and one of the famous Braxton sisters, died on Saturday, ET has confirmed. She was 50. Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt, tells ET, "We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory." A rep for the late singer tells ET that Traci was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her passing.
Beloved Samuel L. Jackson Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

While most of the TV shows currently in the Netflix Top 10 are originals to the streaming service, the movies list paints a different picture. The majority of the most popular films on Netflix at the moment are beloved movies from the last 20-30 years, all added to the streamer's lineup over the last week or so. The popular films of years past are making waves with Netflix subscribers, including one of Samuel L. Jackson's beloved pre-Nick Fury roles.
'Downton Abbey': Lesley Nicol on 'A New Era,' Playing Mrs. Patmore and Prince Charles (Exclusive)

Celebrated stage and screen actress Lesley Nicol is back on both as she stars in the autobiographical musical How the Hell Did I Get Here?, which has recently launched its North American tour in Chicago, and reprises her longtime role as Mrs. Patmore in the upcoming Downton Abbey sequel, A New Era. While speaking to ET, Nicol reflects on a decade of playing the cook in charge of the downstairs kitchen staff in the acclaimed British drama and what inspired her return to the stage.
Guillermo del Toro Slams Academy for Oscars Telecast Shake-Up: ‘This Is the Year to Sing and Do It Live’

Click here to read the full article. For Guillermo del Toro, the 2022 Oscars are already a living “Nightmare.” While accepting the Filmmaking Achievement Award at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards on February 28, the “Nightmare Alley” director called out the Academy’s decision to pre-tape eight categories ahead of the March 27 ceremony. “If any year was the year to think about it, this is not the year not to hear their names live at the Oscars. This is the year to sing and do it live,” del Toro said in his speech. “2021 was a fucking great year for movies.” The categories that will...
Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
Marvel's Moon Knight: Trailer, Release Date, Casting, and Everything to Know

Moon Knight is just a few weeks away. The upcoming series, which is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Oscar Isaac as a vigilante with dissociative identity disorder. He is Marc Spector, a former boxer who inherits Ancient Egyptian God-like powers. He is also Steven Grant, an employee working at a gift shop. The actor is joined by Ethan Hawke, who plays the villain Arthur Harrow.
Kung Fu Cast on Who's Most Likely to Plan an Epic Lunar New Year's Eve Dinner

Stars Olivia Liang, Eddie Liu, Shannon Dang, and Tony Chung kicked off Season 2 with a game. The second season of The CW's Kung Fu opens as Lunar New Year celebrations begin. Stress levels are high in the kitchen as Mei-Li Shen (Kheng Hua Tan) prepares for what is arguably the most important meal of the year in Chinese culture: the Lunar New Year's Eve dinner. Soon, the Shen family crowds around a table clothed in red and packed with dishes traditionally eaten on the holiday. But the Kung Fu cast didn't just share this meal onscreen. Tan hosted her co-stars for their own Lunar New Year's Eve dinner. "She's such a lovely host, a wonderful cook, and she's literally done that for us before," said Tony Chung, who plays Dennis Soong.
