'Kung Fu' Cast Gets a Case of the Giggles On Set: Watch the Bloopers! (Exclusive)

Stars Olivia Liang, Eddie Liu, Shannon Dang, and Tony Chung kicked off Season 2 with a game. The second season of The CW's Kung Fu opens as Lunar New Year celebrations begin. Stress levels are high in the kitchen as Mei-Li Shen (Kheng Hua Tan) prepares for what is arguably the most important meal of the year in Chinese culture: the Lunar New Year's Eve dinner. Soon, the Shen family crowds around a table clothed in red and packed with dishes traditionally eaten on the holiday. But the Kung Fu cast didn't just share this meal onscreen. Tan hosted her co-stars for their own Lunar New Year's Eve dinner. "She's such a lovely host, a wonderful cook, and she's literally done that for us before," said Tony Chung, who plays Dennis Soong.
