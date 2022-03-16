Maple Leafs and Sharks Linked to Interesting Trade Targets

It’s only been 11 games, but Ilya Lyubushkin has already become a favourite among Maple Leafs fans. Whether it be his defensive play, his tendency to steamroll players or his play in front of the net, it’s safe to say fans love the Russian Bear. But it’s not just the fans that have liked his game. Head coach Sheldon Keefe promoted Lyubushkin up to the top pair with Morgan Rielly for a few shifts during the Heritage Classic against the Buffalo Sabres. That pairing started together last game against the Dallas Stars and it looks like they will be staying together against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Mind you, TJ Brodie and Justin Holl were the ones who matched up against Jason Robertson the most on Monday night. We’ll get into it a bit more as we go, but Rielly and Lyubushkin or a player like Lyubushkin finding chemistry could be instrumental for the Maple Leafs. We’ll also talk about my worries with the pairing.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO