Since March 2020, COVID -19 has had a profound impact on the state. More than 30,000 people statewide have died due to the virus. While there have been more than 1.8 million cases of the virus. The past 24 months saw government restrictions and case rising. But falling case numbers and the lessening government protocols have some hoping the end the of pandemic is near.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO