ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Von Miller leaves LA for Buffalo as free agency begins

By BARRY WILNER
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z342N_0ehNZioQ00
Broncos Wilson Football Denver Broncos new starting quarterback Russell Wilson, center, is flanked by head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right, and general manager George Paton after a news conference Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski)

Russell Wilson to Denver, Carson Wentz to Washington, Amari Cooper to Cleveland.

Chandler Jones to Las Vegas, Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson to the LA Chargers, Brandon Scherff to Jacksonville.

So what if it's old news? Here's some brand new news: Super Bowl champion linebacker Von Miller is leaving Los Angeles for Buffalo.

And star receiver Julio Jones is looking for work.

On Wednesday, teams could come clean after all the recent leaks made those moves — and dozens of others — common knowledge throughout the NFL.

Yes, the 2022 business year has begun, and with it come the official announcements of who is going where for what and how much.

Miller's move across the country was the headline grabber Wednesday. He is getting a six-year deal from the Bills and will pursue winning a third NFL title with a third franchise. He got a ring with Denver in 2015 and last season with the Rams.

The biggest star released Wednesday was wideout Julio Jones by Tennessee. He lasted only one injury-filled year with the Titans. The 33-year-old Jones will be designated as a post-June 1 release with the Titans carrying the cap hit until then.

The Titans traded for Jones last June but he started only 11 games, counting the postseason. Jones finished with a career-low 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.

By far the biggest blockbuster — at least until Houston finds a team for quarterback Deshaun Watson — is Wilson moving from the Seahawks to the Broncos. Seattle gets, hold your breath, two first-round draft picks, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, and three players: quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive tackle Shelby Harris. All could be starters, though the Seahawks likely prefer a different No. 1 QB.

“Russell has been a tremendous player, leader, and member of our organization since the day we drafted him in the third round in 2012,” said Seattle general manager John Schneider. “His tireless work ethic has helped make him one of the most successful QBs in NFL history and we thank him for his many contributions on the field and in the community.

“When it became evident that Russell was interested in playing elsewhere, we used that opportunity to explore the market, allowing us to acquire three quality players, tremendous draft capital, and create salary cap flexibility. We have a clear vision about the direction of this team, and this is an exciting time for our organization.”

As for Wilson's new home: “I want to win three to four more Super Bowls. That’s the plan, that’s the goal, that’s the mission, that’s the vision,” he said.

While Denver filled its need behind center, as did Tampa Bay when Tom Brady ended his 40-day retirement — yes, really he did — and Aaron Rodgers stayed put in Green Bay with a three-year megadeal, several other teams are scrambling to find their passer. Some of those, including Carolina, New Orleans and Cleveland, have been in discussions with Watson, who will not be criminally charged after 22 women accused him of sexual assault or harassment. Watson sat out last season and still faces civil lawsuits and perhaps an NFL suspension.

Pittsburgh, which hasn't had a QB opening since Ben Roethlisberger was drafted in 2004, signed Mitchell Trubisky away from Buffalo, where he backed up Josh Allen, to compete for that spot.

Wentz apparently wore out his welcome in Indianapolis very quickly after Colts coach Frank Reich brought him aboard last year. He gets another chance to re-establish some winning credentials for the Commanders, and in the same division as his first pro team, the Eagles. That should get juicy when those teams face off.

Cleveland, which might or might not have Baker Mayfield throwing to Cooper, depending greatly on where Watson lands, let another veteran receiver, Jarvis Landry, walk. Coach Kevin Stefanski says Cooper "has been a consistent playmaker in this league. He is a great route-runner. His skillset fits perfectly with what we want to do on offense. On top of that, he is all about that work. He's a team player to his core."

One team that quickly addressed its biggest weakness happens to be a conference champion. The Bengals, desperate for some pass protectors to keep Joe Burrow upright and uninjured, added Tampa Bay guard Alex Cappa and swing lineman Ted Karras of New England.

Busiest of all has been a team at the other end of the AFC spectrum: Jacksonville.

The Jaguars had tons of money to spend, so they spent. They brought in two receivers to help second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Christian Kirk of Arizona and Zay Jones of Las Vegas. Former All-Pro Scherff already is their best blocker without having suited up for them yet. The defense was aided at all three spots with Atlanta linebacker Foy Oluokun, a tackling machine; cornerback Darious Williams of the Super Bowl champion Rams; and tackle Foley Fatukasi, a solid run stopper.

“We hope to get this organization to the point where we’re not relying on free agency as much,” Jags general manager Trent Baalke said. “We’re relying on our drafts and giving second contracts to those guys.”

And don't forget, they have the top pick in next month's draft.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Reportedly Furious: NFL World Reacts

A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck’s Wife Welcomes Her Husband To ESPN

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are officially joining The Worldwide Leader in Sports. On Wednesday, ESPN formally announced the signings of Buck and Aikman to multi-year deals as the new Monday Night Football broadcasters. Per the press release, they will also contribute to ESPN+ in unspecified projects. Adjusting to a...
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Has Personally Reached Out To 1 Franchise

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter shocked the football world when he named the Atlanta Falcons as a “sleeper” team to potentially land Deshaun Watson. Schefter said the team’s owner, Arthur Blank, is “fond” of Watson. “Falcons owner Arthur Blank is fond of Deshaun Watson from the days when the former Gainesville (Ga) High quarterback worked multiple years as a Falcons’ ball boy and developed a relationship with Blank’s family,” Schefter said.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Lose Out On Another Top Free Agent Target

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys thought they had pass rusher Randy Gregory coming back into the fold under a new deal. However, Gregory and his agent decided to accept a deal from the Denver Broncos instead. After watching their star pass rusher leave, fans weren’t exactly thrilled with Cowboys ownership.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Von Miller
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

It appears the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland may be coming to an end. Amid a flurry of trade rumors on Tuesday night, the former No. 1 overall pick took to Twitter with what many interpreted as a farewell message to the Browns organization. So, if Mayfield is on his...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys eyeing star pass-rusher to replace Randy Gregory?

The Dallas Cowboys lost a key member of their defense on Tuesday when Randy Gregory agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, but they may have a serviceable replacement for the star pass-rusher in mind. Jane Slater of NFL Network reports that Von Miller has “very strong interest” in...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears snag former Green Bay Packers free agent wide receiver

As NFL free agency rolls on, the Chicago Bears have continued to stay patient and allow the signings come to them. Other teams have spent big money and made huge moves, but general manager Ryan Poles has stuck to his plan. Poles refuses to overpay for anybody in his first year with the Bears, thus the team had only signed three outside free agents until Friday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#La Chargers#Titans#American Football#The La Chargers#Bills
The Spun

1 Team Keeps Getting Mentioned For Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield may be on his way out of Cleveland, no matter what happens with Deshaun Watson. Even if the Browns don’t get Watson in a trade, they may have burned too many bridges with Mayfield over the last four years. One team that keeps getting mentioned a lot...
NFL
The Spun

The Buccaneers Are Signing A New Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to poach a fellow NFC South receiver on Tuesday. According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Bucs have signed former Falcons wideout Russell Gage. “Former Falcons WR Russell Gage is expected to sign with the Bucs,” Rapoport reported. Adding, “More weapons for Tom Brady.”...
NFL
The Spun

Davante Adams Rejected Big Offer: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly aren’t close on their contract negotiations. “Packers offered Davante Adams over $23M per year – highest ever for a WR – but declined it,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz said. “The NFLPA’s ‘new money average’ says the highest ever is DeAndre Hopkins at over $27M. However, that was 2 extra years added to a 3-year deal and has skewed market significantly.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To The Trade Rumors

Amid a flurry of trade rumors last on Tuesday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the city of Cleveland. In his love letter to the city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield referenced his wife, Emily Wilkinson. “Cleveland...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tedy Bruschi Has Blunt Message For Baker Mayfield

ESPN NFL analyst and three-time Super Bowl champ Tedy Bruschi is getting tired of these quarterbacks being in their feelings. The former Patriots linebacker appeared on “Get Up” Wednesday. This time taking aim at Browns QB Baker Mayfield. “Every offseason, fellas, we’re dealing with the feelings of QBs...
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
84K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy