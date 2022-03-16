Brewers spring training: Andrew McCutchen arrives in Phoenix

The Reds announce they have traded reliever Amir Garrett to the Royals in exchange for starter Mike Minor. (Cincinnati Reds on Twitter) Garrett has spent each of the last five seasons with the Reds, but it wasn't until last year that he saw reps as a closer. Through 63 games in 2021, the southpaw tallied seven saves. However, he also went 0-4 with a 6.04 ERA and proved to be an unreliable option late in games. Perhaps he'll find better luck in the AL Central, but for the time being, fantasy managers should temper expectations.

MLB ・ 15 HOURS AGO