ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Brewers spring training: Andrew McCutchen arrives in Phoenix

By Brandon Cruz
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - It will be a quick run-up to the start of spring training, the...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Brewers roll out the barrel, broadcast schedule for Spring Training

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Baseball is back, and Spring Training is about to get underway. The Brewers are in Phoenix, but you don’t have to go to the desert to catch a game. 11 of the Crew’s games will be televised on Bally Sports Wisconsin, the team announced Wednesday. 16 games will have radio broadcasts, with baseball legend Bob Uecker returning to the booth. He will be joined by Jeff Levering, Lane Grindle, and Josh Maurer. One game will be shown as a webcast online at brewers.com.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

2022 Dodgers Spring Training: Official Workouts Begin March 13

The first official Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training workout takes place Monday morning as the team begins a week of preparing for their Cactus League opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. In total, the Dodgers play 18 exhibition games, with 15 of them coming in Arizona. They have nine contests at...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mccutchen
FOX Sports

Rangers sign Marisnick, 2 pitchers to minor league contracts

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed free agent outfielder Jake Marisnick, right-handed reliever Brandon Workman and lefty Matt Moore to minor league contracts that include invitations to big-league spring training. Texas also Monday formally announced the signing of left-handed starter Martin Perez, who. Marisnick has a...
ARLINGTON, TX
Salina Post

Royals acquire pitcher Amir Garrett from Reds for Mike Minor, cash

SURPRISE, Ariz.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Amir Garrett from the Cincinnati Reds for left-handed pitcher Mike Minor and a conditional cash consideration. Garrett, 29, went 0-4 last season in Cincinnati with a career-best seven saves, a 6.04 ERA (32 ER in 47.2...
MLB
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Suspensions Following Sunday’s Race

Over the weekend, NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie found himself without a wheel after running into the wall during the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway. Unfortunately, the crash wasn’t the only bad news for LaJoie and his team. Earlier this week, NASCAR announced a four-race suspension for his crew chief.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#American Family Fields Of
MLive.com

Tigers sign 2 veteran pitchers to minor-league deals as spring training opens

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The Detroit Tigers announced the signing of two veteran pitchers to minor-league contracts on Monday, the first day of spring training. The Tigers have added right-handers Drew Hutchison, 31, and Ramon Rosso, 25. They also confirmed the previously reported signing of right-hander Miguel Diaz. Hutchison, a native...
MLB
MLB

Spring Training games start TODAY. Watch free on MLB.TV

It’s finally time: Spring Training games start today, and the glorious scenes of Cactus League and Grapefruit League baseball in Arizona and Florida return as one of the most celebratory rites of springtime begins anew. There are four games on tap today, the first three of which are free...
MLB
Salina Post

Royals announce Spring Training TV schedule

SURPRISE, Ariz.—The Kansas City Royals today announced that six Spring Training games will be televised this spring on Bally Sports Kansas City. Coverage begins on Sunday when the Royals host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Surprise Stadium at 3:05 p.m. CT. Bally Sports Kansas City will also broadcast the:. March...
SURPRISE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Amir Garrett traded to Royals

The Reds announce they have traded reliever Amir Garrett to the Royals in exchange for starter Mike Minor. (Cincinnati Reds on Twitter) Garrett has spent each of the last five seasons with the Reds, but it wasn't until last year that he saw reps as a closer. Through 63 games in 2021, the southpaw tallied seven saves. However, he also went 0-4 with a 6.04 ERA and proved to be an unreliable option late in games. Perhaps he'll find better luck in the AL Central, but for the time being, fantasy managers should temper expectations.
MLB
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers announce schedule changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the revised 2022 regular season schedule. The changes are the result of rescheduling the first two series of the season due to the lockout, which was resolved on March 10. The revisions start with the season opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley...
MLB
Reuters

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry injured in Warriors' loss to Celtics

2022-03-17 08:30:48 GMT+00:00 - Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 26 points apiece and the Boston Celtics' defense suffocated the Warriors well before Golden State lost Stephen Curry to a foot injury in the second quarter of a 110-88 nationally televised blowout Wednesday in San Francisco. Marcus Smart chipped in...
NBA
FOX Sports

McCutchen back in NL Central on one-year deal with Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen is heading back to the NL Central after agreed to a one-year ontract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers announced they have finalized a agreement with the five-time All-Star outfielder. McCutchen spent the first nine years of his career in the NL Central with Pittsburgh and won the 2013 NL MVP.
MLB
The Baltimore Sun

Adley Rutschman dealing with sore elbow, Orioles sign infielder Chris Owings to minor league deal | NOTES

Top Orioles prospect Adley Rutschman is dealing with a sore elbow, with manager Brandon Hyde saying the hope is the catcher will miss at most a couple of days of spring training. Rutschman, who also ranks as baseball’s No. 1 prospect, was participating in minor league camp before the end of Major League Baseball’s lockout prompted the start of major league spring training. A nonroster invitee ...
MLB
MLive.com

Former Detroit Tigers Alex Avila, Cameron Maybin to join MLB Network

Two former Detroit Tigers have agreed to join the MLB Network as on-air analysts, the MLB announced via a press release on Tuesday. Former all-star catcher Alex Avila and World Series champion Cameron Maybin will join the MLB Network for the upcoming 2022 season appearing across MLB Network’s studio programming.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy