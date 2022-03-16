ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Uses “Koon Baya” Racial Jab Against Trevor Noah

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ua0R9_0ehNViNu00

It’s become exhausting trying to keep up with Kanye West’s social media antics, which yet again appears to be influenced by rapid cycling as a result of his highly-publicized bout with bipolar disorder.

Ye was up at 5AM PST this morning on another Instagram rant, this time revisiting his ongoing tirade against D.L. Hughley in addition to calling out The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. However, it was Kanye’s choice of language when criticizing Noah that bordered on blatant racism.

In a since-deleted post, as per usual, the DONDA 2 rap veteran used what many would consider a racial slur against Black people by posting a picture of Noah and writing the caption, “All in together now…Koon baya my lord koon baya Koon baya my lord Koon baya Oooo’ lord Koon baya.” The quote was in reference to the historical African American spiritual “Kum ba yah” that is said to be originated by enslaved West Africans in the South during the 1920s. With Trevor Noah being of South African descent, Kanye’s comment was taken by many as as personal insult to his culture.

The social media attack was sparked after Trevor spoke in detail on a recent segment of The Daily Show , where the comedian called out Kanye’s nonstop pubic displays of both affection and dismay for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian as “belligerent.” The nearly 10-minute discourse appeared to be more cautionary than accusatory — Trevor even uses the example of his own mom being shot by his stepfather to highlight the seriousness of stalking — but somehow West found it to be an insult towards his art and decided to react as we’ve unfortunately come to expect.

It’s not exactly clear whether or not Kanye deleting the post is a sign that he regrets using a racially insensitive joke to blast Trevor Noah, but we can only hope he begins to understand some of the consequences of his unfiltered actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYilC_0ehNViNu00

Comments / 0

