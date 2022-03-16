ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'Why does anti Asian sentiment exist in the first place?'

By Jim Williams
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZhNj_0ehNVRKR00

'There is so much fear in our community' 01:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is marking the  one year anniversary of the shooting rampage that killed eight people, including six Asian women in the Atlanta area.

The victims were killed when a gunman opened fire at three separate spas. CBS 2's  Jim Williams takes a close look at the fear that still exists,12 months later.

In Chicago's Asian American community, fear crosses generations, according to Danae Kovac of the HANA Center.

"That's all the way from young people who afraid not only for themselves but also for mothers, their aunties, their grandmothers," Kovak said.

Just this past week, a 67-year-old Asian American woman was savagely beaten, punched and kicked dozens of times in Yonkers, New York. Police said the assailant shouted a racial slur at her.

"Unfortunately, these kinds of attacks are still happening," Kovak said.

Even before the more recent hate crimes and the Atlanta spa shootings one year ago, the numbers were staggering:
FBI statistics show hate crimes targeting Asian Americans jumped 77% from 2019 to 2020.

In Chicago, the number appears flat, but Grace Pai of the group Asian Americans Advancing Justice Chicago, believes the level of violence is likely higher than the numbers indicate.

"There is so much fear in our community, especially among immigrants who may not be citizens, to even talk about the things that they're experiencing," Pai said. "And often times I think people feel like, they have to experience something, really extreme for it to be worth telling others about."

As many groups protest to call attention to anti-Asian hate crimes, Danae Kovac and Grace Pai agree that education is the key to reducing the violence.

"Because we have to look at the root causes," Pai said. "Why does anti Asian sentiment exist in the first place, right? What is motivating people to lash out against Asian Americans. And putting more police officers on the street is not going to address that problem."

With that in mind, the Illinois General Assembly passed legislation last year requiring public schools in Illinois to teach Asian American history, to create greater empathy and understanding of the community.

Comments / 9

jarheadatheart
3d ago

Problem with forcing schools to teach Asian American history is that the majority of people guilty of hate crimes against Asians can’t read above a 5th grade level and don’t go to school

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Getting Hosed: Unmetered Chicago homes may also have dangerous lead in water; replacement is dragging

CHICAGO (CBS) — Getting Hosed, the CBS 2 Investigators' three-year exposé on Chicago's broken water billing system, has proven to be double-pronged. That is because hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans with unmetered accounts pay inflated bills – and you can't get a meter for a fair bill until you get a non-lead service line. But the City still has 387,096 lead lines feeding homes potentially dangerous water – and as we uncovered, has done little to replace them. Achieving a fair bill, therefore, has become almost impossible – it would be like playing basketball one-on-two. Imagine Dan Wasserman taking on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mayor Lightfoot meets with NYC Mayor Adams in search of solutions to crime

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Overall crime in Chicago is up 34 percent so far this year – in particular with motor vehicle thefts, an issue we've been covering for months, up 44 percent. Robberies - another crime we've been monitoring – are up 10 percent. On Friday afternoon, Mayor Lori Lightfoot met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a search for solutions. Mayor Adams was inaugurated on New Year's Day. He is a former Brooklyn Borough president, New York State senator, and New York City police officer. Friday marked his first visit to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS 2's Marissa Parra To Join Dancing With The Chicago Celebrities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Big Dance is just once week away -- and we're not talking basketball. Its time for Dancing with the Chicago Celebrities hosted by Arthur Murray Chicago. This will be their "sweet 16" celebration. All proceeds go towards fighting breast cancer. The founder of the event was inspired by her mom, a two-time survivor. She wants to see other people get what they need to beat breast cancer, too. "We donate based on how muh money we get each year," said Jill DeMarlo. "We take into account Northwester, U of C, City of Hope, Silver Lining. We're looking at prevention, navigation and clinical trials that need help." Donations can be made to the CBS 2 campaign here. Every dollar counts. Buy tickets here.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Atlanta, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Rush medical students learn their place of residency during Match Day

CHICAGO (CBS) – COVID helped highlight a doctor shortage in the U.S. one that could become critical in the next decade or more. Across the country at 11 P.M. central time, thousands of future physicians took part in a stressful ritual known as "Match Day."Where would they spend the next years for their residency? CBS 2's Tim McNicholas takes us to this nail-biter of a tradition."So here we are, it's match day," said Dr. Beth Baker. This is a room filled with two things."Join me everybody in toasting the class of 2022." Anticipation…"There's a lotta cameras. This is really like the NFL draft."And...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Missing: Local advocate Elise Malary from Evanston last seen on March 9

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A family is searching for a missing woman last seen in Evanston.Elise Malary, 31, sent a text to her sister Fabiana on March 9 around 9 a.m. Fabiana Malary told CBS 2 her sister Elise pays monthly bills and regularly checks in with receipts. This month she did not initially hear from her sister and then received a text saying "I am going to pay it sis."That was the last known contact.   Evanston police confirmed there is an active investigation into Elise's disappearance. "I have been calling her phone and I have not been able to get in contact with...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago businessman Willie Wilson announces $1 million gas giveaway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is holding a second gas giveaway and and this time it's worth $1 million.  On Thursday, Wilson donated $200,000 in gas at select locations, causing huge traffic backups at 10 gas stations across the city. Too many people were trying to cut the line -- resulting in police, at one point, closing a gas station temporarily. The second giveaway will take place on March 24 starting at 7 a.m.  Each vehicle will get $50 in gas.  The following gas stations will be participating until the $1 million is exhausted: •...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago broadcasting icon Merri Dee dies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Merri Dee, a beloved Chicago reporter, broadcaster, and community relations professional, has died. Dee was 85. Dee spent nearly all of her career with WGN-TV, Channel 9 – first as a reporter and staff announcer from 1972 until 1983, and then as director of community relations until she retired from the station in 2008. "She was a beautiful woman with a beautiful voice and beautiful spirit," said CBS 2 anchor Jim Williams, who worked with Dee at WGN.    A graduate of Englewood high School in Chicago, Dee began her broadcasting career at WBEE radio...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Fbi#Hate Crime#Racial Injustice#Racism#Cbs 2
CBS Chicago

Advocates call for stronger laws to keep guns out of kids' hands

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last weekend, a 3-year-old boy got his hands on a gun and accidentally shot his mother to death in a car in a south suburban supermarket parking lot. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey on Thursday dug deeper into the tragedy – and one solution that is working in other states. The 3-year-old boy and his mom were sitting in their car outside the Food 4 Less store at 100 E. Sibley Blvd. in Dolton when the boy somehow found a gun, fired it, and killed his 22-year-old mother, Daejah Bennett. The...
DOLTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman swindled by man she thought was courting her on Facebook Dating

PLAINFIELD,  Ill. (CBS) -- A suburban woman thought she found love online, but the man tugging at her heartstrings ended up swindling her out of more than $100. And as CBS 2's Tim McNicholas found out, the woman, Kay, wasn't the only woman the fraudster courted and conned. Kay lives alone – almost. She has her cat, Pebbles, but due to health issues, she is mostly confined to her house in Plainfield. "Very lonely," she said. Kay thought she found a cure for that loneliness on Facebook Dating - a pilot named Roberto who was looking for a serious...
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of cars line up for Chicago businessman Willie Wilson's $200K free gas giveaway

CHICAGO (CBS) – As gas prices rise, former Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Dr. Willie Wilson is helping by donating $200,000 in gas at select locations on Thursday.The giveaway started at 7 a.m. Lines were forming nearly two hours early at a gas station at Pulaski Road and Montrose Avenue. Too many people were trying to cut the line -- resulting in police, at one point, closing a gas station temporarily. All entrances were blocked until 7 a.m.One man told CBS 2 he waited in line since midnight for the gas giveaway. One woman said that the prices are so high...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
64K+
Followers
23K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy