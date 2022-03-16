ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers partner with local artist to commemorate Giroux's 1000th game

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of Claude Giroux's 1000th game, the Philadelphia Flyers have partnered with local artist and lifelong Flyers fan, Patrick Higgins, to create a custom piece of art commemorating some of Giroux's most memorable moments as a Flyer. Giroux will be presented with the piece during...

www.nhl.com

Flyers acquire Tippett, draft picks from Florida in exchange for Giroux

Flyers also receive Panthers 1st Round Pick in 2024 and 3rd Round Pick in 2023. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have acquired forward Owen Tippett, a first round pick in 2024 and a third round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Drafts in exchange for forwards Claude Giroux, Connor Bunnaman, German Rubtsov and the Flyers' fifth round pick in 2024, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher.
FOX43.com

Flyers trade Claude Giroux to Panthers

According to multiple reports, the Philadelphia Flyers have traded captain Claude Giroux and forward Connor Bunnaman to the Florida Panthers for a package including F Owen Tippett. The rest of the return for Philadelphia is unclear at this time. Giroux, 34, a career-long Flyer, will now provide the Panthers with...
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Two 1st Round Picks, Two Players for Hagel

Chicago receives two conditional first-round picks, Boris Katchouk & Taylor Raddysh from Tampa in exchange for Brandon Hagel, two fourth-round picks. The Chicago Blackhawks today acquired Tampa Bay's conditional first round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 as well as forwards Boris Katchouk (kuh-CHOOK) and Taylor Raddysh (RA-DIHSH) in exchange for forward Brandon Hagel and Chicago's 2022 fourth round draft pick and 2024 fourth round draft pick.
Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Nicolas Deslauriers from Anaheim Ducks

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Nicolas Deslauriers (pronounced NIH-koh-las duh-LOHR-ree-AY) from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a third round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Deslauriers, 31 (2/22/91), collected 10 points (5-5=10), 90...
Claude Giroux
Deslauriers traded to Wild by Ducks

Anaheim receives third-round pick in 2023 NHL Draft for forward. Nicolas Deslauriers was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Anaheim Ducks for a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on Saturday. "Seems to fit the Minnesota Wild. Plays a hard game. Plays gritty. He's got a skill set,...
Sabres acquire 6th-round pick from Panthers for Hagg

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Florida Panthers in exchange for defenseman Robert Hagg, the team announced Sunday. The sixth-round pick originally belonged to the Calgary Flames. The Sabres now hold 10 picks in the 2022 draft, including three in the...
Red Wings acquire 2022 7th-round Draft pick from Kings for Troy Stecher

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenseman Troy Stecher. Stecher, 27, has appeared in 16 games for the Red Wings this season, recording two points (1-1-2), nine penalty minutes and averaging 15:08 time on ice. The blueliner missed four months due to an upper-body injury in November but returned to the Red Wings lineup on Feb. 12 and has skated in 10 games since returning from injury. Stecher was signed by the Red Wings prior to the 2020-21 season and posted 13 points (4-9-13) and 21 penalty minutes in 60 games over the last two seasons with Detroit. Before joining the Red Wings, Stecher spent four seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, totaling 75 points (11-64-75) and 124 penalty minutes in 286 games. A native of Richmond, British Columbia, Stecher spent three seasons at the University of North Dakota prior to turning pro, winning a National Championship his junior year (2015-16). Additionally, Stecher won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Championship and captured a silver medal at the 2019 IIHF World Championship.
Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Vancouver Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired Winnipeg's third-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for defenceman Travis Dermott. Dermott played in 251 regular season games and 22 playoff games with the Maple Leafs after being selected in the...
#Art
Final Buzzer: Comeback Thriller

Detroit goalie and Ron Francis draft choice (in Carolina days) Alex Nedeljkovic made 16 saves in a first period dominated by the Kraken with seven Grade-A scoring chances but even at 0-0 on scoreboard. Red Wings break the tie with two goals in the second period. Of all scorers and...
CBJ add goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to roster on emergency recall

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Berube, 30, who was signed by Columbus as a free agent to a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL...
Hagg traded to Panthers by Sabres

Buffalo receives sixth-round pick in 2022 Draft for defenseman. Robert Hagg was traded to the Florida Panthers by the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. The Sabres received a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Hagg is in the final season of a two-year, $3.2 million contract ($1.6 million average annual...
Color of Hockey: Riveters place Dabney's Black Rosie logo in spotlight

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog for the past 10 years. Douglas joined NHL.com in March 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of the NHL's celebration of Gender Equality Month, he profiles Jordan Dabney, who designed the popular Black Rosie alternate jersey for the Metropolitan Riveters of the Premier Hockey Federation.
Giordano traded to Maple Leafs by Kraken

Toronto Maple Leafs acquire defenseman Mark Giordano from the Seattle Kraken along with Colin Blackwell for two 2nd round picks, 3rd round pick. Seattle, which will retain 50 percent of the defenseman's contract, received a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.
Ducks Acquire Two Players, Three Picks from Boston for Lindholm, Curran

The Ducks have acquired defensemen Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore, a first-round selection in 2022, and second-round selections in 2023 and 2024 from Boston for defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Kodie Curran. Vaakanainen, 23 (1/1/99), has recorded six points (0-6=6) in 31 career NHL games with Boston. The 6-2, 200-pound defensemen...
Capitals Recall Forward Brett Leason from Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Brett Leason from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) and re-assigned Mike Vecchione to Hershey, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Leason, 22, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29, 2021 against the Arizona...
Malkin and Kapanen's Celebrations Speak Volumes in Win over Arizona

Their celebrations said it all. After Evgeni Malkin scored what stood at the game-winner in the final frame of Pittsburgh's 4-1 victory over Arizona on Saturday at Gila River Arena, he looked to the sky before pumping his arms and throwing himself into the glass. The unassisted tally broke a...
Florida Panthers Acquire Defenseman Robert Hagg from the Buffalo Sabres

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the Florida Panthers have acquired defenseman Robert Hagg from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft (previously acquired by Florida from Calgary). "Robert is a tireless competitor and a physical defenseman...
The Bench Toss that Shook the Devils | SUNDAYS WITH STAN

Head coach Robbie Ftorek's bench toss will be remembered forever in Devils' history. There was a lot to like about the way Robbie Ftorek was orchestrating the Devils from behind New Jersey's bench during the 1999-2000 season. For one thing, the head coach had fused one of the National Hockey...
