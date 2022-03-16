Flyers partner with local artist to commemorate Giroux's 1000th game

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenseman Troy Stecher. Stecher, 27, has appeared in 16 games for the Red Wings this season, recording two points (1-1-2), nine penalty minutes and averaging 15:08 time on ice. The blueliner missed four months due to an upper-body injury in November but returned to the Red Wings lineup on Feb. 12 and has skated in 10 games since returning from injury. Stecher was signed by the Red Wings prior to the 2020-21 season and posted 13 points (4-9-13) and 21 penalty minutes in 60 games over the last two seasons with Detroit. Before joining the Red Wings, Stecher spent four seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, totaling 75 points (11-64-75) and 124 penalty minutes in 286 games. A native of Richmond, British Columbia, Stecher spent three seasons at the University of North Dakota prior to turning pro, winning a National Championship his junior year (2015-16). Additionally, Stecher won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Championship and captured a silver medal at the 2019 IIHF World Championship.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO