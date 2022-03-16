ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Athenaeum Hotel

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA favorite among first-timers and returning patrons alike, the historic Athenaeum Hotel...

Time Out Global

Hotel Railway

Brunswick's heritage-listed Hotel Railway has a sordid history that came to an end in 2016 with a highly publicised drug bust. After several years and a massive facelift from the Riverland Group, new life has been breathed into the space and the public can once again pop in for a pint.
BRUNSWICK, NY
Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa

Call it the Bridgerton effect, but ever since the period drama hit Netflix last Christmas, there’s a hunger for all things Regency. Where better to channel your inner Daphne than Lucknam Park, the historic country pile located just 20 minutes from Bath? Welcome to a world of chintz, with floral wallpapers, four-poster beds and gilded frames. Meanwhile, the window-seats are perfect perches for admiring the mile-long driveway, lined with its 200-year-old beech trees among which Spitfires were hidden during the Second World War. Wearing wellies borrowed from reception, guests can explore the 500-acre grounds on foot, or by bicycle, and there’s also an equestrian school. Nearer to hand, there are kitchen and walled gardens, sprawling lawns and a summer house, as well as numerous sculptures and daybeds dotted about. As for taking the waters, who needs Bath? The hotel’s award-winning spa, with its 37-degree outdoor hydrotherapy pool, steam room, sauna, Japanese salt room and ESPA treatments, provides all the recuperation one could need. Dinner at Restaurant Hywel Jones offers glorious tasting menus – poached salmon with buttermilk and edamame or sticky duck breast with cherry and five-spice, for example; the modern cuisine has earned Michelin accolades since 2006. The tables overlooking the park are the best spot to watch the sun set.
LIFESTYLE
Hotel Endsleigh

Walk along the river Tamar, the mist rising evocatively from its banks, past a shell grotto and into the woodlands that make up some of the 100 acres of gardens surrounding this haven. The whole thing is completely enchanting, torn straight from the pages of Hans Christian Andersen – though with the promise of a long, hot soak in an elegant free-standing bath back in your room and, after that, drinks by the roaring fire in the handsome library. You could wax lyrical about this treasure: the comfortable rooms; the exquisite taste of the interiors designed by Olga Polizzi; the attentive service; how sweet the staff are with children (a soft toy otter awaits in the cot-bed) and with pets (a chic water bowl and some very upmarket-looking dog biscuits); or how the afternoon tea – a cornucopia of cakes and scones slathered in Devon clotted cream – is the best you’ve had in a long time. But the real magic lies in the garden. Created by Humphry Repton for the 6th Duke of Bedford some 200 years ago, it spans idyllic woodlands, waterfalls, a rockery, an impressive arboretum, fairy-tale follies, avenues of arches laden with roses, a croquet lawn, formal gardens – and an abundance of picnic spots. So rambling are the grounds that, even after a long day exploring, you feel as though you haven’t even begun to scratch the surface. Et in Arcadia ego? Decidedly.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
10 Best Towns To Raise a Family In New York State

Priorities change when you become an adult. When you get engaged, married and start a family, certain things become more important than they did when you were younger. Finding the right place to live is without a doubt one of those things. New York is such an interesting state, because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Smallest Town In New York State On The Brink of Ghost Town Status?

I have no idea what it's like to be from a super small town. You know, the kind of town that people have never heard of or you drive by and didn't even know it was there. My fiancee is from Holley, NY, which has an estimated population of just under 1,700...that's definitely a small town. But there are even smaller towns in Western New York and the smallest has an estimated population under 60 people and at one point, had a population of just 38 people. That town is Red House, New York.
BUFFALO, NY
The Plant Hotel

If you were to fly over Montana State University and look down at the Plant Growth Center, you would see a large brick building with lots of little white rooms coming off of it. Each of these little rooms is a greenhouse, rented to different professor or student in the College of Agriculture, and within each greenhouse is a different plant and project.
AGRICULTURE
Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel sold

Visions Hotels LLC, based in Corning, New York, which operates 49 hotels in New York state along with properties in Pennsylvania and Connecticut, has purchased the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel for an undisclosed sum from Bonura and DiBrizzi Enterprises. The Dutchess Country Industrial Development Agency gave its approval to transferring an...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hotel proposed for The Streets of Brentwood

The City of Brentwood has received a development application for a 151-room La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham hotel, proposed for 2325 Sand Creek Road within The Streets of Brentwood shopping center. The proposed project is under review with the City of Brentwood Community Development Department. The proposed hotel...
BRENTWOOD, CA
Couple discover that grubby garden sculpture they bought for £5,000 is actually a 200-year-old missing masterpiece worth £8MILLION

When they bought it for £5,170 two decades ago, the new owners had no idea that there was more to the grubby garden sculpture than met their appreciative eye. But after having its provenance checked by a specialist firm following speculation it could be a missing 200-year-old masterpiece, it was confirmed to be by Antonio Canova - and valued at up to £8million.
ENTERTAINMENT
Before and After: This Fresh Living Room Redo Makes the Existing Sofa Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It can be overwhelming decorating your first apartment — especially if you don’t have a ton of stuff to start with. That’s where hand-me-downs come in clutch: Getting freebies from friends and family makes the process way easier and cheaper. But it doesn’t always come together to create the space of your dreams.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Disney World Changes Its Mask Rules Once Again

Throughout the pandemic, nothing has been "for sure." Places closed, reopened, lifted mask and vaccine policies, and then brought them back again. Walt Disney Company (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report's parks have not been an exception to this pandemic fluctuation. Given Florida's conservative leadership, Disneyland followed California state...
TRAVEL

