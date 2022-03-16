ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi lawmakers strike deal on $5K teacher pay raise, awaits final vote

By The Associated Press
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYJXW_0ehNPnrx00

Negotiators from the Mississippi House and Senate reached a deal Wednesday to boost some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation.

The two Republican-controlled chambers will vote on the plan in coming days, and members are expected to pass it by wide margins. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has said he supports higher pay levels to recruit and retain teachers.

During a meeting Wednesday, negotiators from the Senate offered an average increase of about $5,100 — a jump of more than 10% over teachers’ current pay. That is a few hundred dollars higher than the House offered last week.

“We think that this is a doable proposal,” said Senate Education Committee Chairman Dennis DeBar, a Republican from Leakesville.

Republican Rep. Kent McCarthy of Hattiesburg said House leaders were eager to reach a deal.

“Let’s get this done,” McCarty said.

Within hours, negotiators from the two chambers signed the final plan.

Teachers’ base pay would increase by a few hundred dollars most years, with larger increases with every fifth year of experience and a more substantial bump at 25 years.

A beginning Mississippi teacher with a bachelor’s degree currently receives a $37,000 salary from the state, and the local school district can provide a supplement. Under the latest proposal, the base pay from the state would be $41,500. Teachers with higher degrees and more experience are paid more.

Dozens of teachers and school administrators were at the Capitol on Wednesday to speak to lawmakers and watch them work.

“We’re here to tell them a big thank you,” said LaKristie Barner, a second-grade teacher at R.H. Bearden Elementary School in Sumner.

Barner said her students have been learning about figurative language and preparing to take a third grade reading exam they must pass to advance to fourth grade. She said most of the children come from low-income families, and she spends a substantial amount of her own money buying pencils, paper and other supplies.

The average teacher salary in Mississippi during the 2019-20 academic year was $46,843, according to the Southern Regional Education Board. That lagged behind the average of $55,205 for teachers in the 16 states of the regional organization. The national average was $64,133.

Under the latest proposal, Mississippi teachers’ assistants would receive a $2,000 increase over two years, taking their pay from $15,000 to $17,000.

Starkville High School Principal Darein Spann taught high school English for 14 years before becoming an administrator. He said he knows teachers who work extra jobs, and the pay raise would be “a huge investment.”

“When people are looking at themselves and looking at their livelihoods and making a determination of whether or not this is enough to keep them in the profession — I think this investment would help to do that, would change that conversation,” said Spann, vice president of the Mississippi Association of Educators.

AROUND THE WEB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWmVj_0ehNPnrx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2saJrT_0ehNPnrx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21iUVW_0ehNPnrx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P13E1_0ehNPnrx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pc2Af_0ehNPnrx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0z5m_0ehNPnrx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8qzV_0ehNPnrx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFRqu_0ehNPnrx00

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi could renew push to extend Medicaid for new moms

Mississippi’s Republican-led Senate will try to revive a proposal to let mothers keep Medicaid coverage for a year after giving birth, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Monday. The state allows two months of postpartum coverage. Advocates for low-income women say longer coverage by the government health insurance program could reduce Mississippi’s high rate of maternal mortality.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Sumner, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Dennis Debar
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signs law limiting racial discussions in schools

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Monday to limit how race can be discussed in classrooms, and it became law immediately. “Contrary to what some critics may claim, this bill in no way, in no shape and in no form prohibits the teaching of history,” Republican Reeves said in a video posted on social media. “Any claim that this bill will somehow stop Mississippi kids from learning about American history is just flat-out wrong.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mississippi House#Republican
Magnolia State Live

More than 100 Mississippi school districts to offer free online tutoring

More than 100 school districts in Mississippi are set to get free online tutoring services. The Mississippi Department of Education said it plans to use $10.7 million in federal emergency relief funds to buy the services from Paper, an on-demand educational support company based in Santa Monica, California. The funds will cover the costs of the tutoring services through Sept. 30, 2024.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
74K+
Followers
5K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy