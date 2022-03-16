What could be next for Craig Smith and his Utah staff

RJ Davis scored a career-high 30 points with a nifty layup while being fouled in overtime, and eighth-seeded North Carolina blew a 25-point second-half lead but still found a way to beat defending champion Baylor 93-86 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Judging from every possible metric, Steve Sarkisian’s second year at Texas is off to a wildly bullish start. First off, he’s not trapped in a hotel room battling COVID-19. The Longhorns are no longer stuck in the visiting team’s locker room in Royal-Memorial Stadium while the south end zone gets renovated. Team meetings are no longer held by a bar on the eighth floor of the north end zone fan club.
DeJon Packer, a former San Jose State running back, was found dead in his home over the weekend. He was 24 years old. Per ABC7 News, an off-duty police officer found Packer in his South Bay home on Sunday. The football program’s head coach, Brent Brennan, grieved the loss with the rest of the community.
The NCAA wrestling championships wrapped up on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit with Penn State winning the team title. Despite falling to Michigan in the Big Ten championships, the Nittany Lions emerged victorious over the Wolverines in Detroit. A nearly packed house of 18,164 were in attendance,...
Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris recently returned to the court following a lengthy absence. He could, however, have his eyes set on something for the future. The veteran’s twin brother Marcus, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, took to Twitter recently and said that he eventually wants to coach college basketball with his brother.
It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
After each team had close first-round games, Iowa State and Wisconsin will meet Sunday for a chance to play in the Sweet 16. Iowa State (21-12) upset No. 6 LSU 59-54 on Thursday after a 23-point performance from freshman Tyrese Hunter. Wisconsin (25-7) was able to withstand a late effort from No. 14 Colgate for a 67-60 victory.
