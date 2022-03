Oregon baseball will have a new look on and around the field for its first home series of Pac-12 play. The Ducks are changing their starting rotation, tabbing RJ Gordon to make his first start of the season in tonight’s series opener (6:05 p.m., Pac-12 Oregon) against Utah at PK Park, where the new videoboard in left field will be operational for the first time.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO