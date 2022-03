Do you ever feel like you’re taking your life into your own hands when you buckle your seatbelt for your morning or afternoon commute?. Those feelings are well-founded. In 2021, Idaho traffic deaths surged to a 15 year high and according to an analysis done by The Fang Law Firm, one of the 40 most deadly intersections in the entire United States is in Idaho. They looked at fatal crash data collected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2000-2019 and determined that the intersection of US-93 and SR-25 in Jerome County was the 27th deadliest intersection in America. Over the span of those 19 years, there were six fatal crashes at that intersection.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO