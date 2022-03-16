ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders add second former Patriot to backfield signing FB Jakob Johnson

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVZjB_0ehNLFcr00

Moments after the reports came out that former Raiders fullback Alec Ingold had signed with the Dolphins, we found out why the Raiders didn’t place an RFA tender on him. It’s because Josh McDaniels had eyes on his former fullback from New England who also was not given a tender.

As many had speculated would happend, Jakob Johnson has joined the Raiders.

Johnson is joined by former Patriots backfield mate Brandon Bolden who also signed with the Raiders today.

They both join Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake who are the team’s 1-2 combo.

Cowboys News: Dorance deal done, Kearse 'not close,' Za'Darius Smith still in play?

More blockbuster splashes were made around the NFL on Thursday, but the Cowboys elected to stay in the shallow end of the pool. Perhaps the most important bit of business was the signing (for real this time) of a veteran defensive end on the upswing. The team also announced the long-expected release of one of their longtime offensive linemen, who wasted no time in hopping a plane to meet with new suitors. One key playmaker spoke about his return to Dallas, while another is still waiting for his deal to come together. And one of free agency’s bigger names is still in the mix after doing a 180 on his former club.
NFL
