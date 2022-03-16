Atlantic City Council adopts Fiscal Year 2023 Budget

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council adopted the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Wednesday evening.

The approval followed a public hearing in which there were no comments. The budget totals $14,723,430. This is a decrease of 1.78-percent or $266,800 from the FY 2022 Revised Estimate of $14,990,230. The City’s combined property tax levy shall remain at the level set in the FY 2021 and FY 2022 Budgets. The overall budget accomplishes key priorities of the Mayor and Council in funding for community beautification, housing, economic development, code enforcement support, and escrowed funds for airport improvements. No increases to existing fees are proposed. However, there is a necessity to increase the sanitary sewer utility rates to accommodate the capital improvement needs of the wastewater department. All items in the 10-year capital improvement plan are fully funded with a declining reliance on debt and a responsible use of escrowed funds.

The City Council also adopted the FY 2023 Ten-Year Capital Improvement Plan following a public hearing in which there were no comments. The 10-year capital improvement plan calls for an investment of $25,475,473, an increase from last year’s estimate of $23,455,727, which itself was a reduction from the FY 2021 estimate of $27,020,074.

Other action items approved by the Council included amending seasonal wages for the Atlantic Parks & Recreation Department for 2022. They appointed Bev Moffat to the Beautification Committee. A resolution setting salaries for appointed officers and employees of the City of Atlantic for Fiscal Year 2023 was approved. And, the Council approved the plans, specifications and form of contract for the Bull Creek Improvement Project following a public hearing in which there were no comments. A contract was awarded to low bidder Caliber Concrete of Adair in the amount of $326,039.03.