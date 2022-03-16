ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders release LB Nick Kwiatoski, save $7 million in cap space

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 15 hours ago
The Raiders continue to cut former big-ticket free-agent signings from the Jon Gruden era. Today alone, they moved on from Carl Nassib and officially designated Cory Littleton a post-June 1 cut.

Now, they have made another big move by releasing linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Kwiatkoski signed a big deal in 2020 to be one of the team’s starting linebackers. However, he played in just 20 games with the Raiders over the last two seasons and did not start a single game in 2021. This move will save the Raiders $7 million in cap space.

He finishes his career with the Raiders tallying 102 tackles and only four tackles for a loss. Kwiatkoski will turn 29 years old in May, but should be able to catch on rather quickly as a depth linebacker somewhere else.

The Spun

Bucs Lose Key Player Day After Tom Brady’s Return

The Bucs may have been able to keep Tom Brady’s center Ryan Jensen in Tampa. But the same can’t be said for another key piece of the Buccaneers’ offensive line. On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that guard Alex Cappa prepared to cash in with the Cincinnati Bengals to the tune of four years, $40 million.
NFL
Von Miller to sign 6-year deal with the Bills

Von Miller played a huge role in the Rams’ championship run last season, but unfortunately, he’s one-and-done in Los Angeles. Miller announced on Instagram that he’s signing with the Buffalo Bills. Miller said on Instagram that “it’s been a crazy four hours going back and forth,” and...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Reportedly Furious: NFL World Reacts

A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
NFL
#Raiders#American Football#Nfl Media
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
iheart.com

Von Miller Announces He's Signing With Super Bowl Contender

Recent Super bowl champion Von Miller made two big announcements on his Instagram story during a 20-hour span. Hours after announcing his engagement to his girlfriend, Chelsea Nicole, Miller revealed his decision to sign with the Buffalo Bills. "I'm coming to Buffalo," Miller said in his Instagram story on Wednesday...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Brandon Bolden signing with Raiders

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have signed veteran running back Brandon Bolden. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Presumably, it's a one-year deal for Bolden, who re-unites with coach Josh McDaniels and executive Dave Ziegler in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old has spent nine years in the NFL, including eight with the Patriots. Although he's most valuable on special teams, he can also offer backfield depth. In 2021, Bolden had the best year of his career, totaling 85 touches, 631 scrimmage yards, and three touchdowns. Now, he'll operate behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake out west. He won't have any fantasy value unless Jacobs or Drake suffer an injury.
NFL
Steelers place restricted tender on LB Marcus Allen

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Pittsburgh Steelers have placed a restricted tender on reserve inside linebacker Marcus Allen. This will pay Allen $2.433 million for the upcoming season. If Allen signs elsewhere, Pittsburgh would get no compensation. Allen is a restricted free agent. Allen doesn’t figure into...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Make Big Free Agency Move: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran linebacker Myles Jack on a two-year, $16 million deal, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Jack was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a move that saved the team $8.35 million in cap space on Tuesday. Through 15 games this past season, Jack led...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Releasing Player Following Myles Jack Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued what’s been a very solid offseason with the signing of Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack, Wednesday. Per Adam Schefter, Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal to join Mike Tomlin’s stout defense. In order to bring in Jack, however, the Steelers were...
NFL
Dolphins signing former 49ers RB Raheem Mostert

The Miami Dolphins already agreed to a deal with one running back earlier in the week, and now, it appears they’ve added another back to the room. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins have signed running back Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal worth $3.125 million. The former Boilermaker spent the last five years with the San Francisco 49ers just like new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel did.
NFL
Steelers receive 4th-round compensatory pick in next month’s draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers formally were given an extra draft pick Tuesday when the NFL announced its list of compensatory picks distributed to teams based off each team’s defections and signings during 2021 unrestricted free agency. The Steelers were given the first of six picks doled out at the end...
NFL
numberfire.com

Jags add receiver Zay Jones to 2022 free agency class

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed free agent receiver Zay Jones to a three-year contract worth up to $30 million, Ian Rapoport reports. Jones never really caught on with the Buffalo Bills after the team drafted him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but caught on with the Raiders towards the end of the 2021 season. He'll now get a chance to play with Trevor Lawrence and a nice, healthy paycheck from the Jaguars.
NFL
Colts agree to trade for Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders that will send defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis, first reported Wednesday by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With a massive need to add to the pass rush, the Colts are reportedly sending a package that...
NFL
NBC Sports

Raiders tendering Dallin Leavitt at original round level

Safety Dallin Leavitt has been a fixture on special teams for the Raiders the last three seasons and the team would like to have him continue in that role during the 2022 season. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are tendering Leavitt as a restricted free agent....
NFL
