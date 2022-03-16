ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders add former Patriots RB Brandon Bolden

By Levi Damien
 12 hours ago
Make it nine out of ten seasons now Josh McDaniels will have Brandon Bolden in his offensive backfield. The veteran running back is coming over from the Patriots according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Bolden went undrafted out of Mississippi in 2012 and signed with the Patriots. After six seasons, he was cut and signed with the Dolphins. One season in Miami and he was back in New England where he spent the past two seasons.

Despite his long NFL career, he doesn’t have a lot of tread on his tires. He has just 283 carries with nine career starts, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

Last season he had nearly as many catches (41) as he had carries (44).

He joins a backfield with Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake both returning. Last season with Jacobs and Drake on the roster, it was Peyton Barber who was the third back. So, Bolden would take over those duties barring any other additions to the roster.

