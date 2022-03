The Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea is coming to an end. Following sanctions against Abramovich and the freezing of his assets, the UK government are overseeing the move which will see him relinquish control of the club he purchased in 2003.After handing over stewardship of the club in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, Abramovich said that selling the club was in “the best interest of the fans, employees, sponsors and partners”. A statement from Abramovich continued: “I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 HOURS AGO