When I was a kid, I was told that we would have flying cars by now. While there is some cool tech out there, we have a long way to go before we’re getting our UberEats orders from the sky. It does beg the question though, what does the future have in store for Boise? We all know that the area and the city are growing but does that mean Boise is destined to become a megalopolis? We decided to ask locals what they think Boise will look like in 50 years and got a variety of bold predictions.

BOISE, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO