Ralph Lauren’s New HBCU-Themed ‘SpelHouse’ Collection Gets Both Positive & Negative Feedback

Ralph Lauren has been something of a good luck charm for actor Ella Balinska in the past. “I remember saving up to buy one of those white cable knit V-neck sweaters, and I used to wear it every single time I had the chance,” she tells Vogue. “I also wore it for all of my exams to get into university!” Now a fixture on the red carpet with multiple action movies under her belt, Balinska’s student days are behind her. But her affinity for the all-American brand remains. She was a guest at the designer’s autumn/winter 2022 show on Tuesday night, held off-schedule at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and wore a “beautiful, classic and elegant” black trouser suit that was perfectly in keeping with Ralph’s monochrome presentation.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO