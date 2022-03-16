ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Ralph Lauren’s New HBCU-Themed ‘SpelHouse’ Collection Gets Both Positive & Negative Feedback

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
mycolumbuspower.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Ralph Lauren is one of the most prestigious companies in the world, providing a full lifestyle brand that both men and women have trusted for all of their high-end needs. Polo, as the label is affectionally called by millions...

mycolumbuspower.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

A New Collection From Ralph Lauren Salutes the Stylish Legacy of Two HBCUs

Two summers ago, when companies across the country were urged to reexamine their approaches to race, representation, and inclusivity at every level of operation, Ralph Lauren made a series of commitments. Many related to the brand’s recruitment process and the makeup of its leadership teams, to fostering dialogue and facilitating understanding—but one particular action step had more philosophical underpinnings. “We will examine how we portray the American Dream—in the stories we tell, the creators we champion, the faces we elevate, the families we hero, and the media partners we support,” wrote Lauren and Patrice Louvet, the president and CEO of the Ralph Lauren Corporation, in an open letter to their staff. In 2020, WASP-ish whiteness was no longer a suitable shorthand for American achievement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

Ralph Lauren's HBCU collab gives due credit to Black collegiate style

Ralph Lauren is partnering with Morehouse College and Spelman College for a historic collection that honors the legacy of Black collegiate style at HBCUs. The upcoming capsule looks back specifically on campus life from the ‘20s to ‘50s, and Black creatives spearheaded the project every step of the way, from its creation to its campaign.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
Parents Magazine

Ralph Lauren's HBCU Collaboration: Progress or Performative?

Historically Black colleges and universities are central to the fabric of Black communities. These institutions allow us to forge new paths against the backdrop of an anti-Black society both now and in the past. And after Black History Month, when many of these institutions were disrespected and directly attacked with bomb threats, it's encouraging to see HBCUs attached to positive news: Polo Ralph Lauren's latest—and dare we say —breathtaking advertising campaign.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Benzinga

Ralph Lauren Unveils Morehouse And Spelman Colleges Collection

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) has expanded its partnership with Morehouse College and Spelman College, unveiling a limited-edition collection inspired by the schools' heritage and traditions. The Polo Ralph Lauren Exclusively for Morehouse and Spelman Colleges Collection seeks to honor the history of both schools. The full collection includes outerwear,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
iheart.com

Ralph Lauren Designs Limited Collection Spotlighting HBCUs

Polo Ralph Lauren has teamed up with a couple of HBCUs to design a limited collection. The legendary fashion brand is collaborating with Spelman College and Morehouse for a limited-edition collection. The collection will include tailored suits, dresses, crewnecks, cardigans, footwear and other pieces. The fashion will be crafted by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbcu#Hbcu Themed#Spelhouse#Hbcus Morehouse College#Spelman College#Instagram Twitter#American
rollingout.com

HBCUs shine in new collaboration with Polo Ralph Lauren (photos)

On March 15, it was announced that Polo Ralph Lauren,. and Spelman colleges teamed up to release a capsule collection of clothing for the two HBCUs. Ralph Lauren collaborated with a team of Black creators to make this vision come to life, and the collection is a throwback to 1950s collegiate style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Entrepreneur

What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?

A 4.5% jump during yesterday’s session meant shares of high fashion retailer Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) were among the better performing stocks on a day that saw the major indices continue to rally off this week’s lows. While they were certainly buoyed by the boost in optimistic sentiment that was prevalent throughout the market, a fresh upgrade from JPMorgan made sure they made the most of it.
BUSINESS
mycolumbuspower.com

Gabrielle Union Struts Her Stuff In A New York & Company Maxi Dress From Her Collection With The Brand

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Gabrielle Union is ready for spring in her green New York & Company knit maxi dress and she’s definitely glowing!. Yesterday, the actress took to Instagram to show off her look in a sexy cutout dress from her collaboration with the fashion retailer that was everything! The dress currently retails for $129 and features two knee-high slits on both sides. The beauty paired the look with oversized hoop earrings and wore slide-in heels to add a bit of flair to the spring-like ensemble. As for her hair, she wore her dark loc in a high, crimped ponytail that was perfect for the warmer temps ahead.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Ella Balinska Shares Her Whirlwind Trip To New York With Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren has been something of a good luck charm for actor Ella Balinska in the past. “I remember saving up to buy one of those white cable knit V-neck sweaters, and I used to wear it every single time I had the chance,” she tells Vogue. “I also wore it for all of my exams to get into university!” Now a fixture on the red carpet with multiple action movies under her belt, Balinska’s student days are behind her. But her affinity for the all-American brand remains. She was a guest at the designer’s autumn/winter 2022 show on Tuesday night, held off-schedule at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and wore a “beautiful, classic and elegant” black trouser suit that was perfectly in keeping with Ralph’s monochrome presentation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
mycolumbuspower.com

The 11 Best Oscar Dresses Of All Time

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The best Oscar dresses of all time list is ever-evolving, but if there’s one thing for certain these celeb women are always on it. The Oscar’s red carpet always brings some of the most memorable fashion moments of the year. The annual ceremony is a culmination of award season and we look forward to who takes home the coveted statuette, but more importantly, who wears what. Sure, the winners go down in history but we’ll be talking about the best oscar dresses for years to come.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mycolumbuspower.com

Steve Harvey Is Dripping In Balenciaga In Latest Look

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Steve Harvey’s style game has been on a whole new level lately and it doesn’t look like he has plans on slowing down anytime soon!. Recently, the television personality and comedian took to Instagram to show off his...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mycolumbuspower.com

Zendaya Is Stunning In This Black Oscar de la Renta Gown

Zendaya and Law Roach are shutting down Instagram once again due to the actress’s fashionable style! In preparation for Oscar’s Sunday, the beauty was spotted in a stunning all-black Oscar de la Renta guipure lace gown featuring velvet appliques. The gown was see through and featured a deep v neckline that added a bit of sexiness to the classic look that only a beauty like Zendaya could pull off. The Euphoria actress was absolutely stunning as she posed in front of a grey backdrop for her high fashion photoshoot while her stylist, Law Roach, as well as the powerhouse fashion designer, shared behind-the-scenes videos of the look.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy