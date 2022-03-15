ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico extradites cartel leader 'El Huevo' to the United States after his apprehension sparked an attack on American consulate and Mexican military facilities

By Reuters, Adry Torres For Dailymail.com
 2 days ago

A cartel leader responsible for overseeing a gang of assassins who unleashed terror throughout several Mexico border states has been extradited to the United States.

Juan Treviño, who is also known as 'El Huevo or 'The Egg,' was turned over to U.S. federal agents at the Tijuana International Bridge on Tuesday.

The extradition of the dual U.S.-Mexican citizen to the United States came after he was apprehended in the northern Mexican state of Tamaulipas on Sunday.

The Cartel del Noreste (Northeast Cartel) and Tropas del Infierno (Troops from Hell) leader is accused by U.S. authorities of crimes that include money laundering and drug trafficking.

Juan Treviño, leader of the Cartel del Noreste (Northeast Cartel) and Tropas del Infierno (Troops from Hell), is escorted through the Tijuana International Bridge on Tuesday before he was extradited to the United States. The Department of Justice accuses the dual U.S.-Mexican citizen of U.S. crimes that include money laundering and drug trafficking.
Mexican authorities process Juan Treviño prior to his extradition to the United States on Tuesday
Juan Treviño

Treviño's apprehension sparked a series of attacks by his criminal organizations on almost two dozen military installations and the U.S. consulate building in the border town of Nuevo Laredo, across from Laredo, Texas.

At least one person was reportedly killed.

Mexico's secretary of security Rosa Rodríguez hailed the capture as hurting the cartel power structure.

'It was a blow to one of the most important criminal organizations in the northeast of the country, with influence in at least five states and operations in the United States,' Rodríguez said.

The Northeast Cartel operates mainly out of Tamaulipas but also maintains its presence in the states of Coahuila, Veracruz, Monterrey and Zacatecas.

The capture of 'El Huevo' in one of the most violent regions of the country generated armed attacks by his gang, the Northeast Cartel, against 22 military installations, 16 road blockades and collateral damage to the U.S. consulate.

The consulate offices remain closed until further notice.

Authorities sent more than 700 military personnel and four helicopters to secure the area on Tuesday, following the attacks.

Northeast Cartel leader Juan Treviño was taken into custody in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, on Sunday. He was extradited to the United States Tuesday
Vehicles were stolen and set on fire and roads were filled with spike strips by cartel and gang members responding to the arrest of Juan Treviño, leader of the Northeast Cartel and Troops from Hell gang

Treviño is connected to the family suspected of founding the Los Zetas cartel, whose leader, Heriberto 'El Lazca' Lazcano, a former military man, was killed by Mexican soldiers in October 2012.

He is also the nephew of imprisoned Zetas criminal organization leader, Miguel Angel Treviño, who was arrested by Mexican security forces in July 2013 and is facing extradition to the U.S.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Miguel Angel Treviño moved to North Texas, then moved back to Mexico after he was arrested from evading police during a car pursuit.

He joined the Zetas, a criminal organization mostly made up of former Mexican armed forces commandos who served as the armed wing of the Gulf Cartel before eventually parting ways in 2010.

Miguel Angel Treviño, who once led the Zetas criminal organization, has been in a Mexican prison since 2013 and is awaiting extradition to the United States

Miguel Angel Treviño ascended in the ranks of a powerful cartel that operated drug smuggling routes that stretched from Central American nations through Mexico and all the way up to the border with the U.S.

During the October 2021 hearing of a former Zeta member who was sentenced by a Plano, Texas, court, Treviño was accused of murdering his mother-in-law.

Former leader José Guizar told the court that he saw Treviño overdose his wife's mother with a botox injection that led to a heart attack. He said that Treviño figured the coroner would rule the death was a cardiac arrest, but somehow was able to convince his wife that her mother has been killed by Mexico's federal police.

Under Treviño, the cartel was responsible for waging violence along the northern border region and trafficking cocaine into the North Texas region from 2010 to 2015.

Juan Treviño, the leader of the Northeast Cartel and Troops from Hell gang, was arrested in Mexico on Sunday

He instructed smugglers to return to Mexico with loads of cash from drug transactions as well as military-style weapons, like AR-15 and AK-47 rifles, that were bought in the United States and used to combat Mexican security forces and rival criminal organizations like the Gulf Cartel and Sinaloa Cartel.

U.S. citizens were also among the innocent bystanders killed by Treviño's cartel. David Hartely was shot dead in September 2010 while riding a scooter with his wife in Falcon Lake in Laredo, Texas. Authorities believed the couple were near a cartel narcotics transaction in progress.

In February 2011, Zetas gunmen intercepted a SUV driven by two U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and fired almost 100 rounds, killing agent Jaime Zapata, 32, and wounding his partner, Victor Avila.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said one of his administration's main challenges is to combat violence in the country, which has been incessant for years.

He has faced criticism from his detractors for his security policy, based on the slogan 'Hugs, not bullets.'

