Michigan State

'We’ll take a look,' Gov. Whitmer says about passage of Senate gas tax relief bill

By Darren Cunningham
Tv20detroit.com
 3 days ago

(WXYZ) — The state gas and diesel tax relief bill has made its way from the state House to the Senate and now heads to the governor's desk. Today, when asked if she plans to veto the bill, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer responded, “We’ll see. We’ll take a look at the bill....

www.tv20detroit.com

