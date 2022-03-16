ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Designer fashion fanatic reveals the 'absurd' steps shoppers must take to be 'offered' the chance to spend more than $10,000 on an Hermès Birkin or Kelly bag, from 'visiting' store staff to buying dozens of other 'diverse' items

By Carly Stern For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 hours ago

A wealthy TikTok influencer has broken down the extensive — and expensive — steps that shoppers have to take just to be offered the opportunity to spend upwards of $10,000 on an Hermès Birkin or Kelly bag.

While the uninitiated might assume that the luxurious fashion brand would happily take anyone's money, Audrey Peters, 24, says that it's a bit more complicated than that, with Hermès jealously guarding its most iconic purses to maintain exclusivity.

In a TikTok video posted last month, Peters explains that shoppers must be 'offered' the chance to purchase a Birkin or a Kelly — and to get that offer, they must not only shop at Hermès frequently, but develop a relationship with a specific sales associate and diversify their purchases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0USy_0ehN31xN00
A wealthy TikTok influencer has broken down the extensive - and expensive - steps that shoppers have to take to get their hands on an Hermès Birkin (pictured) or Kelly bag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BCici_0ehN31xN00
Audrey Peters, 24, explained how customers 'bait' a chosen sales associate by purchasing from them frequently
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dIAPn_0ehN31xN00
'If you are looking to purchase an Hermès Kelly or Birkin directly from the store, there is a process in how you get ahold of it,' she says
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCkpN_0ehN31xN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kPNX_0ehN31xN00
She instructs viewers to buy frequently from one sales associate over time - and to 'diversify' their purchases - revealing that she has bought several pairs of sandals to improve her odds

'If you are looking to purchase an Hermès Kelly or Birkin directly from the store, there is a process in how you get ahold of it,' she says.

While a celebrity may get to skirt the rules, regular people — even the rich ones — need to build of favor at their local boutique before bagging a Birkin, which cost upwards of $10,000 each.

'Essentially what you do is pick one sales associate,' Peters says.

'You text her how she's doing, you check in with her and see what new stock they have. Go visit basically as often as you can that's realistic for your bank account and for your schedule.

'And whenever you go, it's suggested that you buy a little something-something. Basically every item that you're buying is getting you closer to getting an offer for a Kelly or a Birkin.

The unwritten rules of buying an Hermès Birkin or Kelly bag

According to influencer Audrey Peters, anyone hoping to purchase one of these luxury hard-to-find bags from an Hermès store must jump through a series of hoops just to be given the opportunity to spend upwards of $10,000 on one of the designer items.

These steps include:

  • Pick a specific Hermès sales associate with whom you can develop a relationship
  • Text your chosen sales associate regularly; ask questions about their personal life and inquire about new items that have arrived in store
  • Visit the sales associate's store as frequently as possible
  • During these store visits, purchase 'a little something-something', however make sure that you buy a 'diverse' range of products. 'It is suggested that you spread your purchases. Buy one pair of shoes, then a blanket, then a teacup,' Audrey advises
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEd9P_0ehN31xN00
'Text her how she's doing, you check in with her and see what new stock they have,' she says. 'Visit basically as often as you can that's realistic for your bank account and for your schedule'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pNv7_0ehN31xN00
'And whenever you go, it's suggested that you buy a little something-something,' Audrey (seen wearing a pair of Hermès sandals) says
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r6Cgf_0ehN31xN00
'The more you buy, the more likely a sales associate is to... offer one,' the influencer (seen left with a Louis Vuitton bag and right with a Saint Laurent bag and Hermès shoes) added
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kXvGZ_0ehN31xN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ViQw_0ehN31xN00
'It's widely known as the baiting process because you're trying to get your sales associate to take the bait and let you get the Kelly. It is literally a mind game,' she says

Reply to @user493782749392 inspired by @charlesgross who has been so helpful in finding me my dream kelly❤️ #hermes #hermeskelly #hermesbirkin

'Because the more you buy, the more likely a sales associate is to give you an offer for one,' she says.

'That being said, it is suggested that you spread your purchases. Buy one pair of shoes, then a blanket, then a teacup,' she goes on, saying that shoppers should 'diversify' among differnet categories.

'It's widely known as the baiting process because you're trying to get your sales associate to take the bait and let you get the Kelly. It is literally a mind game,' she says.

What's more, the better a customer someone proves to be, the higher chance they have of getting offered the chance to buy 'rare' bags in special materials and colorways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dAnUu_0ehN31xN00
Stars, naturally, have an easier time - and Victoria Beckham in particular has an extensive collection of Birkins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08RYaL_0ehN31xN00
Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez are pictured with Birkin bags
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKLRX_0ehN31xN00

'The stronger your profile and relationship with your sales associate, the more likely you are to get offered very rare bags that are upwards of $50,000 resale.

Charles Gorra, founder and CEO of luxury resale site Rebag, confirms that it's hard to get a Birkin — and that Hermès creates that difficulty on purpose.

'The process of buying an Hermès Birkin bag on the primary market is shrouded in mystery to keep the allure of exclusivity,' he told Insider last year.

'Hermès tightly controls inventory and keeps the retail price of a Birkin secret, while having periodic price increases. Simply walking into an Hermès store isn't enough because they give regular clients priority.'

Peters' video had racked up 25,000 likes, but commenters were generally not impressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2Ubd_0ehN31xN00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHtCo_0ehN31xN00

'Feels kinda scammy tbh,' wrote one. 'Spend tons of money and maaaybe we'll let you buy something else.'

'It's so absurd but I understand why people do it. Imagine it in any other industry. Oh you want this mansion? Buy this studio first and we'll see,' said another.

'Nah I'll pass,' wrote one more. 'Not because I don't have money for a Birkin. Mostly because of that...'

However, some commenters noted that what Peters said isn't always true, and shared stories of shoppers walking in and buying a Birkin on the first trip.

'Has anyone just tried bribing the sales associate?' asked a fourth.

Comments / 0

Related
Real Simple

Shoppers Call These Bras 'the Most Comfortable Bras Ever,' and They're Only $3 Apiece Right Now

When we want to feel our most comfortable, we reach for cozy sweatshirts, easy-to-wear joggers, and warm slippers. But why, when we're choosing those go-to lived-in pieces, don't we make sure our bras feel the same way, too? After all, a comfy bra can make all the difference—especially one that doesn't include underwire, which can dig into your skin. Amazon shoppers feel the same way, and they've already narrowed down the search to this $9 pack of adjustable bras from Fruit of the Loom.
SHOPPING
SHAPE

So Many Comfy Sneakers Are On Sale at Amazon, Including 3 Podiatrist-Approved Brands

Runners and walkers know best: Comfy, supportive sneakers are one of life's greatest pleasures. Whether you like an airy, lightweight fit or prefer the feeling of stepping on a cloud, a great lace-up can make your favorite workout all the more enjoyable (and prevent injuries in the process). One problem? With so many sneakers on the market, it can be all too easy to make a regrettable purchase on 'just okay' running shoes. What's more, even if you're devoted to a particular pair, the cost of replacing them after miles of use can start to add up.
SHOPPING
womansday.com

28 Best Dresses on Amazon for a Fast and Easy Wardrobe Upgrade

Thinking about refreshing your closet for spring, summer and beyond? Shopping for dresses IRL can be totally daunting — all the driving, parking, schlepping, trying on. And that’s to say nothing of the sticker shock you might experience when you take your purchases to the register. Say what...
SHOPPING
Real Simple

This Is 'the Perfect Casual Dress,' According to Amazon Shoppers—and It's Under $30

After spending months under multiple layers, one of the sweetest feelings about warmer weather is welcoming spring dresses back into your style rotation. But the early weeks of the season aren't quite the time to jump right to sleeveless pieces, because there's still a possibility of chilly mornings and brisk evenings. Amazon shoppers say this under-$30 three-quarter length sleeve dress is one to add to your closet for this in-between period. And there's a bonus: It has pockets.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Influencer#Designer Fashion#Tiktok
Us Weekly

New Frock Alert! This Gorgeous Gingham Dress Just Dropped on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Say yes to the dress! The search is officially over — we just found the dreamiest dress for spring. After months of bundling up under outerwear and struggling through snow in boots, we’re ready to twirl in a […]
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Us Weekly

Our Favorite Boots and Shoes in the Nordstrom Winter Sale — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. This just in: Nordstrom is having a major winter sale, and the markdowns are unbelievable! Even though the sale is celebrating the end of the winter season, there’s way more than cold-weather pieces up for grabs. You can find of plenty of spring-ready gear that will work beautifully for the warmer months — namely in the footwear department!
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Deals To Shop Today, from Amazon To Zappos – Save on Gadgets, Cookware, Designer Fashion

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Winter is almost over, but spring around the corner means fantastic new opportunities to save. Case in point: Amazon has slashed prices on its new line of smart TVs by 40% for a limited time. This weekend, Samsung devices are also on sale, with $300 savings on top-rated Galaxy smartphones. And if your budget is too tight for a new TV or a smartphone, the best deals happening now include discounts on everyday...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Thrillist

The Best Carry-On-Friendly Garment Bags on Amazon

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Packing for a trip is rarely fun, but it can...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Jimmy Choo Launches Jewelry With Pearls, Crystals and Monogram Pieces Inspired By Its Shoes and Bags

Click here to read the full article. Anyone following the cycle of the “It” shoe knows that Jimmy Choo’s pearls have become something of a thing for anyone looking for an extra bit of decorum, from the peep-toed Sacaria sandal to the Cloud clutch, both entirely encrusted in pearly embellishment. So it’s no surprise that the brand is expanding on its idea of adornment with the launch of its own fashion jewelry collection. The line, which officially debuts tomorrow, includes bracelets, earrings, necklaces, rings and anklets that explore not just the brand’s use of pearls but also its crystal fringe detailing,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say These $10 Leggings Are ‘Like Slipping Into a Cotton Ball’ & They ‘Fit Perfectly’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Now that it’s getting a bit warmer outside, we no longer have to bundle up with five different layers of clothing. Spring marks a time to transition your wardrobe from heavy fabrics to lightweight materials. It also means wearing clothes that flaunt bright colors and are super versatile. So, to make things easier, we’ve been searching far and wide for the clothes you absolutely need in your spring closet. It’s time to meet...
APPAREL
The Daily South

Grandma's Floral Sofa is Back in Style—No Reupholstery Required

While few can argue the appeal of Joanna Gaines's all-neutral farmhouse style, there's nothing quite like the nostalgic comfort of Nana's floral couch. Thanks to grandmillennials, a term used for mid-20 to late-30 somethings with an affinity for antiques combined with a desire for self-expression, chintz-like floral patterns are back and dare we say, better than ever?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Us Weekly

Shoppers Are Choosing These $25 Faux-Leather Leggings Over Spanx

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There are some pairs of leggings that seriously seem to haunt us. It’s like they follow us everywhere we go, creepily chanting, “Buy usssss, buy ussssss.” And we want to! We really do. But we just can’t bring ourselves to do it. We just can’t be convinced to spend $100 on a pair of leggings we can’t even take on a real trial run.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

314K+
Followers
23K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy