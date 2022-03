Planet Fitness is one of the largest fitness center in the United States, with 2254 stores and 15.2 millions members. Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is every man/woman's gym, with a motto of the "judgment-free zone" and franchise across the country. With this strategy, the fitness centers have grown a customer base of 15.2 million members and plan on adding many more. The company has seen a strong growth trajectory until the pandemic started, but has since regained most of its ground. But even if we assume the growth continues in 2022 and net income regains to 2021 levels, the company trades at a high P/E and PEG.

FITNESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO