A three-run rally in the sixth inning put Wilson in a position to knock off the defending Moore League softball champions on Monday, but Millikan had some late-game magic of its own. The Rams scored a run in the seventh inning to tie it, then walked it off in the eighth inning on a game-winning single from Erica Estrada to take an exciting 4-3 victory.

LAKEWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO