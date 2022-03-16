ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Fight Night 204 pre-event facts: Can Tom Aspinall keep perfect finish rate?

By Mike Bohn
 3 days ago
The UFC makes its long-awaited return to Europe on Saturday with UFC Fight Night 204, which takes place at The O2 in London and streams on ESPN+.

A clash of heavyweight contenders is featured in the main event of the card. Russia’s Alexander Volkov (34-9 MMA, 8-3 UFC) will take on England’s Tom Aspinall (11-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC) in a matchup that will determine who takes the next step forward in title contention.

For more on the numbers behind the headliner, as well as the rest of the card, check below for 32 pre-event facts going into UFC Fight Night 204.

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Z8z2_0ehMxPmM00
Alexander Volkov

Volkov competes in his sixth UFC main event. He’s 3-2 in previous headliners.

Volkov is a former Bellator heavyweight champion. He’s 10-3 since leaving the promotion in June 2015.

Volkov’s average fight time of 15:18 in UFC heavyweight competition is third-longest in divisional history behind Blagoy Ivanov (17:00) and Ciryl Gane (16:20).

Aspinall’s four-fight UFC winning streak at heavyweight is tied for the third-longest active streak in the division behind Francis Ngannou (six) and Tai Tuivasa (five).

Aspinall’s four-fight UFC stoppage streak is tied with Khamzat Chimaev, Vicente Luque, Islam Makhachev and Jalin Turner for the second longest among active fighters in the company behind Tai Tuivasa (five).

Aspinall has earned all 11 of his career victories by stoppage.

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZxQm_0ehMxPmM00
Arnold Allen

Arnold Allen’s (17-1 MMA, 8-0 UFC) eight-fight UFC winning streak in featherweight competition is tied with Alexander Volkanovski for the longest active streak in the division.

Allen is the only featherweights in UFC history to open his career with eight straight wins.

Allen has earned six of his eight UFC victories by decision.

Dan Hooker (21-11 MMA, 11-7 UFC) returns to the featherweight division for the first time since November 2016. He went 3-3 during his initial UFC stint in the weight class.

Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqMi8_0ehMxPmM00
Gunnar Nelson

Gunnar Nelson (17-5-1 MMA, 8-5 UFC) returns to competition for the first Tim since Sept. 28, 2019. The 903-day layoff is the longest of his nearly 15-year career.

Nelson is 4-5 in his past nine fights after starting his career on a 15-fight unbeaten streak.

Nelson has earned 16 of his 17 career victories by stoppage. That includes seven of his eight UFC wins.

Nelson’s six submission victories in UFC welterweight competition are tied with Demian Maia and Chris Lytle for most in divisional history.

Nelson lands 56.8 percent of his signifiant strike attempts in UFC welterweight competition, the best rate in divisional history.

Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TX6sN_0ehMxPmM00
Molly McCann

Molly McCann (11-4 MMA, 4-3 UFC) has earned all four of her UFC victories by decision.

McCann is one of two fighter in UFC history to land 100 or more significant strikes in three consecutive women’s flyweight fights. Sabina Mazo also accomplished the feat.

Luana Carolina (8-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) has earned all three of her UFC victories by decision.

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oneBE_0ehMxPmM00
Makwan Amirkhani

Makwan Amirkhani’s (16-7 MMA, 6-5 UFC) three-fight losing skid is the longest of his career. He hasn’t earned a victory since July 2020.

Amirkhani fell to 1-4 in his past five fights dating back to November 2019.

Amirkhani is one of three fighters in UFC history to earn multiple submission victories by anaconda choke. Phil Davis and Charles Oliveira also accomplished the feat.

Amirkhani’s three submission victories in UFC featherweight competition are tied for third most in divisional history behind Charles Oliveira (six) and Chas Skelly (four).

Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14csFY_0ehMxPmM00
Nikita Krylov

Nikita Krylov (26-8 MMA, 8-6 UFC) is 2-3 since he returned to the UFC for a second stint in September 2018.

Krylov is 11-5 since he dropped to the light heavyweight division in March 2014.

Krylov has earned 25 of his 26 career victories by stoppage. He’s finished 20 of those wins in Round 1.

Krylov’s 25-second knockout at UFC on FOX 10 marked the second-fastest finish stemming from a head kick in UFC history behind Abdul Razak Alhassan’s 17-second finish at UFC on ESPN 30.

Paul Craig (15-4-1 MMA, 7-4-1 UFC) has earned all 15 of his career victories by stoppage.

Craig’s five submission victories in UFC light heavyweight competition are tied for second most in divisional history behind Glover Teixeira (seven).

Craig is the only fighter in UFC history to win three separate fights by triangle choke submission.

Craig’s victory at 4:59 of Round 3 at UFC Fight Night 127 is the latest submission in a three-round UFC fight.

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DBTGD_0ehMxPmM00
Jack Shore

Jack Shore’s (15-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) four-fight UFC winning streak at bantamweight is tied for the fourth longest active streak in the division behind Aljamain Sterling (six), Merab Dvalishvili (six) and T.J. Dillashaw (five).

UFC research analyst and live statistics producer Michael Carroll contributed to this story. Follow him on Twitter @MJCflipdascript.

