Sister Jean joins the Ramblers during March Madness

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's really not March Madness until we have Sister Jean weighing in.

She will be making the trip to Pittsburgh to see 10th seed Loyola take on 7th seed Ohio State and we know she's hoping to accompany her team all the way to another Final Four just like she did in 2018.

Sister Jean traveled with the Loyola Ramblers to St. Louis and saw them win the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament two weeks ago.

In this year's bracket, she's got Loyola making it to the Elite Eight. Although she's still figuring out the particulars on how to beat the Ohio Buckeyes in the first round.

"Before they go out for their last warmup, that's when we pray together. And that's when I tell them I have to do a little more scouting and then I'll tell them who to look out for," said Sister Jean. "But I always tell them this: I tell them they have to play with their mind, their heart, their hands and feet. You're running up and down and you have to get those fast breaks and just go."

Sister Jean is well aware of her celebrity and what lies ahead, as long as she's on the road with the Ramblers. Embracing that popularity means always being camera ready. She's been around long enough to know exactly what the people want and is here to give it to them.

"Father Garanzini said I should have charged money for my pictures. He said we would be pretty wealthy if we did that Sister Jean. But I just want to do it because I can see how it makes people happy.

"And when I see young people coming along with a phone in their hands, they say 'I just came by to say hello to you Sister Jean.' I know what they came for. And so I say 'would you like a picture?' And they respond 'Oh yeah, I would really like a picture' and that makes me very happy," said Sister Jean. "People stop me and say 'are you, are you Sister Jean?' I say yes I am. They stutter at first, then they melt. So, I just have a lot of fun."