Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Winslow had been out for a long time due to Achilles soreness before returning to the court on Wednesday. Now, he is once again dealing with Achilles soreness and has been ruled out for Sunday's affair. Look for C.J. Elleby to revert back to the starting five. Eric Bledsoe, meanwhile, will remain out with his Achilles ailment as well.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO