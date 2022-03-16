ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Ian Kennedy, Diamondbacks finalize $4.75M, 1-year contract

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Ian Kennedy and the Diamondbacks finalized a $4..75 million, one-year contract on Wednesday that returns the right-hander to Arizona.

Kennedy gets a $4.5 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $4 million club option for 2023 with a $250,000 buyout.

The 37-year-old had a 3.82 ERA over four seasons with Arizona from 2010-13 and finished fourth in the NL Cy Young Award voting in 2011, when he was 21-4 with a 2.88 ERA.

Kennedy was 3-1 with a 3.20 ERA last year in 44 relief appearances for Texas and Philadelphia.

He likely will be in Arizona’s bullpen this time around. He has a 3.98 ERA with 56 saves in 134 games since moving to the bullpen in 2019.

Kennedy is the second veteran reliever the Diamondbacks have added during the offseason. The team signed right-hander Mark Melancon before the lockout and he’s expected to be the team’s closer.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
SFGate

Anthony Rizzo, Yankees finalize $32 million, 2-year contract

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Rizzo was very happy to be back at spring training, and especially with the New York Yankees. Rizzo was back in pinstripes Thursday after finalizing a $32 million, two-year contract. “At the end of the day, this is really where we wanted to be,”...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Have “Emerged” As Possibility For Top Free Agent

The New York Yankees haven’t been very active in free agency this year, but they could make a run at one of the top infielders remaining on the open market. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have emerged as “a possibility” for Trevor Story. During...
MLB
SFGate

Kris Bryant, Rockies finalize $182M, 7-year contract

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kris Bryant tried on his Colorado Rockies jersey for the first time and then ran through his thank-yous at his introductory news conference, giving kudos to the team's front office, manager Bud Black, agent Scott Boras and the dozen or so teammates who had gathered on the terrace to watch.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
The Associated Press

AP source: Marlins, Soler agree on $36 million, 3-year deal

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have been seeking a big bat, and they’re hoping reigning World Series MVP Jorge Soler fits the bill. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said Saturday the Marlins and Soler have agreed on a three-year, $36 million contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cubs add to pitching rotation with World Series winner

The Chicago Cubs have enjoyed a productive offseason thus far, signing the likes of Andrelton Simmons, Marcus Stroman, and Japanese phenom Seiya Suzuki. On Saturday, the team added another key piece to their rotation in 2021 World Series champion and veteran lefty, Drew Smyly. Via Ken Rosenthal:. Just a one-year...
MLB
KREX

Mavericks get the second shutout in a row.

Grand Junction, CO (KREX) - The Mavericks take advantage of four Colorado Springs errors and win their 2nd shutout in a row. Blake Rohm pitched 5 shutout inning and gave only 2 hits. He struck out 4 and gets the win. He is now, 3-1 on the year. Haydn McGeary had 4 RBIs which included a 3 run home run in the 3rd inning. Spencer Bramwell led the team in hits with 3. He had 3 RBIs in the 12-0 win.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Kennedy
Person
Mark Melancon
The Associated Press

American Justin Che makes Bundesliga debut for Hoffenheim

American defender Justin Che made his Bundeliga debut Saturday, entering in the 77th minute of Hoffenheim’s 3-0 loss at Hertha Berlin. The 18-year-old from Richardson, Texas, has dual U.S. and German citizenship and has played for the American under-20 team. He made his first professional appearance for third-tier North...
MLS
The Associated Press

Sjolund hits 6 3s, Portland beats New Orleans at TBC

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kristian Sjolund hit a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to help Portland beat New Orleans 94-73 Saturday night in the first round of The Basketball Classic. Moses Wood and Chris Austin scored 19 points apiece for Portland (19-14) and had 14 points,...
NBA
The Associated Press

Rangers sign 3-time All-Star INF Carpenter to minor deal

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Veteran infielder Matt Carpenter has signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers. The Rangers, who traded expected starting third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa at the start of spring training, announced Carpenter’s addition Saturday. That was two days after adding versatile Brad Miller, who has started every infield and outfield position in his career, on a $10 million, two-year deal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Ap
The Associated Press

Belmont women knock off Oregon 73-70 in double OT in NCAAs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Belmont Bruins made history a year ago with the program’s first women’s NCAA Tournament win. They found a way to top that. Destinee Wells knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:02 left in double overtime, and Belmont knocked off No. 5 seed Oregon 73-70 Saturday for the Bruins’ second straight win as a 12 seed to open an NCAA Tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Veteran Quarterback

It’s been a busy week for the Raiders, and they’re not making moves just yet. Moments ago, it was announced that veteran quarterback Garrett Gilbert has signed a deal with Las Vegas. Gilbert has bounced around the NFL over the past few years, but he does have some...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Towns, Edwards star, Wolves beat Giannis-less Bucks 138-119

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With Patrick Beverley taking the lead in his first season with the team, the Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to prove they’re no longer a pushover. Keeping their composure after a first-quarter skirmish in which Beverley was ejected, the Timberwolves showed their growth with a dominating win against the defending champions.
NBA
The Associated Press

Meyers career-high 29 leads Princeton past Kentucky 69-62

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Abby Meyers made the most of her last trip to the NCAA Tournament, giving the Princeton women’s team its second-ever win. She set a career-high with 29 points to lead No. 11-seed Princeton to a 69-62 victory over sixth-seeded Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats beat the Tigers in the opening round of the 2019 tournament.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Associated Press

Former Arizona coach Sean Miller returning to Xavier

CINCINNATI (AP) — Former Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller returned to Xavier on Saturday, less than a year after the Wildcats fired him amid an ongoing NCAA investigation that’s stretched nearly five years. Miller replaces Travis Steele, his former assistant who was fired Wednesday after four seasons. “Xavier...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

810K+
Followers
406K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy