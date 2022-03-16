ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons sign LT Matthews to 3-year, $55 million extension

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Left tackle Jake Matthews, a durable mainstay on the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive line for eight seasons, signed a three-year, $55 million extension on Wednesday that will carry through the 2026 season.

Matthews, 30, was the No. 6 overall pick by Atlanta in the 2014 draft. He has started 127 consecutive games, the longest active streak by an offensive lineman in the NFL and the fourth longest for any position.

Matthews was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018. He was a team captain last season.

Matthews will earn an average salary of $18.3 million, including a base salary of $12.5 million in 2022.

On Tuesday, the Falcons re-signed placekicker Younghoe Koo to a five-year, $24.25 million deal as an unrestricted free agent.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Atlanta United rallies late for 3-3 draw with Montreal

ATLANTA (AP) — Thiago Almada and Brooks Lennon scored late goals and Atlanta United rallied to earn a 3-3 draw with CF Montreal in MLS play on Saturday. Trailing 3-1, Almada’s first career MLS goal came in the 85th minute. Lennon’s game-tying score came on a free kick two minutes into stoppage time and extended Atlanta’s home unbeaten streak to 10.
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

