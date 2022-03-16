Atlantic City Council Recognizes Police Chief Dave Erickson for 25 Years of Service; new Chief and Assistant Chief appointed

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council Wednesday evening Recognized Atlantic Police Chief Dave Erickson for his 25 Years of Service.

Chief Erickson announced he will retire at the end of the day on March 31st.

Mayor Grace Garrett…

Chief Erickson joined the Atlantic Police Department in 1997. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2008 and promoted to Chief in 2016. Previous to becoming an officer for the Atlantic Police Department, he was a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. His specialty was Military Intelligence attached with the Marine Corps Sniper/STA Platoon. After getting out of the service, he worked at the Atlantic Coca Cola Bottling Company where he was a salesman, a supervisor for Creston Territory, and a member of the Atlantic Police Department Reserve Unit from 1996-1997. He graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy 160th Basic in 1997. From 1998 to 2008 he was the liaison for the Reserve unit and during that time the Unit was awarded the Unit of the Year award three times in the state of Iowa. He was also firearms instructor, field-training officer and was in charge of all the kid programs. Chief Erickson is married and has five children, eleven grandchildren and one great-grandson. He enjoys taking kids hunting, fishing and camping and spending time outdoors. He also does volunteer works as a mentor for kids in the community.

The Council then approved orders to appoint Devin Hogue as Atlantic Police Chief and Paul Wood as Assistant Police Chief, both effective April 1st.

Devin Hogue joined the Atlantic Police Department in August of 2011. Prior to joining the APD, he worked at the Shenandoah Police Department and attended the 13th Basic Academy Class through Western Iowa Tech Community College, where he became certified as an Iowa Law Enforcement Officer. Devin attended Simpson College and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Devin was promoted to the position of Lieutenant in 2016. Devin and his wife Jodie have two children, Charlie and Cullen. In the past, he spent several years as a substitute teacher with the Atlantic Community School District and has been very involved with the implementation and trainings surrounding emergency preparedness for the schools. Devin has overseen the many community programs the APD runs throughout the year since joining the department. Devin is a firearms instructor, computer voice stress analyst, and has received training to offer peer support for the department. He has also been the team leader of the Cass County Drone Team since its implementation in 2020.

Paul Wood joined the Atlantic Police Department in November of 2004. Prior to joining the APD, he worked for the Pella Police Department and attended the 187th basic class through the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. Paul attended Western Iowa Tech Community College and earned an Associate’s Degree in Police Science. Paul was promoted to the position of Sergeant in 2011 and to the position of Lieutenant in 2016. Paul has been a member of the Atlantic Fire Department since 2007. He and his wife Sara have two children, Riley and Brady. Paul has served the roles of field training officer, sexual abuse investigator, arson investigator, Taser instructor, and radar instructor for the department.