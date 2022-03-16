N.H. Supreme Court: Being Drunk in Car in Parking Lot Not Always a Crime

The state announce 252 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, DHHS announced 191 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, February 28. Today’s results include 56 people who tested positive by PCR test and 135 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 8 cases from Saturday, February 26 (5 by PCR and 3 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 40 new cases from Wednesday, February 23 (36 by PCR and 4 by antigen test) for a new total of 771; an additional 4 new cases from Thursday, February 24 (3 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 552; an additional 7 new cases from Friday, February 25 (5 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 155; and an additional 2 new cases from Sunday, February 27 (1 by PCR and 1 by antigen test) for a new total of 196. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 1,399 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

