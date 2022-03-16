ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.H. Supreme Court: Being Drunk in Car in Parking Lot Not Always a Crime

By DAMIEN FISHER, InDepthNH.org
 3 days ago
A woman who got her license taken away for being drunk in her running car in a private church parking lot got that decision overturned this week by the New Hampshire Supreme Court. Dianna Rudder fought the state’s director of the Division of Motor Vehicles, taking her case to...

