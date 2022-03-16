ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed in South Seattle standoff

 3 days ago
SEATTLE — A suspect in an armed robbery in Bellevue was fatally shot by officers in a standoff with police in south Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers were searching for three suspects who reportedly robbed a Factoria marijuana shop Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Martin Luther King Way.

On Thursday, Bellevue police released surveillance video of the robbery.

Employees told police two suspects robbed the store at gunpoint, fleeing with cash and product.

Police were told the suspects fled in a gray Nissan Maxima driven by a third suspect.

Officers chased the suspects as they drove into Seattle, through Renton and back into Seattle.

Police took two of the suspects into custody and were attempting to contact the third suspect, who was hiding in a shed behind a home.

After one suspect fired at officers, multiple officers returned fire, striking and killing the suspect.

Multiple agencies including the Bellevue Police Department, Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol and the King County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Investigators are working to determine which agencies and how many officers were involved in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story.

