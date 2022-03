Jackie Chan DC Racing, having found success in sports car racing championships around the world, will launch an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship program in 2023. The team has an eight-year track record of success in the WEC, ELMS, ALMS, and at the 24 Hours of Le Mans that it is looking to extend into the IMSA paddock as a full-time entrant next season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO