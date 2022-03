The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the offseason with major holes in their starting rotation as both Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer reached free agency. Scherzer signed with the New York Mets before the MLB lockout began despite mutual interest between the Dodgers and the future Hall of Famer. Kershaw remained on the open market at that time and was thought to be deciding between L.A. and the Texas Rangers.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO