It’s now must-win time for Tottenham Hotspur. With many an encouraging sign to be found in their play being offset by consistent inconsistency, this match against a direct rival in the push for European places looms large. After a relatively solid performance that yielded no points against a Ronaldo-inspired Manchester United and an underwhelming showing against Brighton & Hove Albion that handed over 3 points, this is a chance for Spurs to solidify their position in the table in the race for Champions League football with a result against West Ham United.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO