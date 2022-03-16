ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Florida massacre families to get millions for FBI's inaction

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Federal officials confirmed Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the families of most of those killed or wounded in a 2018 Florida high school massacre over the FBI's failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack.

Attorneys for 16 of the 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and some of those wounded previously announced in November that they had reached a monetary settlement with the government over the FBI's failure to investigate a tip it received about a month before the massacre. The 17th family chose not to sue.

The government's announcement Wednesday said the settlement resolves 40 cases connected to the shooting for $127.5 million. The settlement does not amount to an admission of fault by the United States, according to a Justice Department news release.

About five weeks before the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting, an FBI tip line received a call saying a former Stoneman Douglas student, Nikolas Cruz, had bought guns and planned to "slip into a school and start shooting the place up.”

“I know he's going to explode,” the caller told the FBI.

But that information was never forwarded to the FBI's South Florida office and Cruz was never contacted. He had been expelled from the school a year earlier and had a long history of emotional and behavioral problems.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty last October to 17 counts of first-degree murder. He will receive either a death sentence or life in prison after a penalty trial that is scheduled to start in April.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Federal investigators meet with HBCUs to work on improving response to called-in threats

ATLANTA — Members of the Atlanta University Center Consortium and leaders from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency met Saturday morning to discuss ways to better handle the recent spate of bomb threats to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The meeting, which was held at the Robert W. Woodruff Library on Clark University’s campus, was also shown virtually for administrators and law enforcement from dozens of schools outside the metro Atlanta area.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student's neck

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl's neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight. The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

As many as 10 shot at Arkansas car show, police say

DUMAS, Ark. — State police in Arkansas said at least 10 people have been shot at a car show. Update 11:49 p.m. EDT March 19: Organizers of the event where the shooting happened said it promoted nonviolence. The Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization had sponsored the Hood-Nic event for...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
129K+
Followers
95K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy